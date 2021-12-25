What Is Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:ABG) Share Price Doing?

While Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$230 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$159. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Asbury Automotive Group's current trading price of US$164 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Asbury Automotive Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Asbury Automotive Group still cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Asbury Automotive Group’s ratio of 7.91x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 8.67x, which means if you buy Asbury Automotive Group today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe Asbury Automotive Group should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Asbury Automotive Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Asbury Automotive Group generate?

NYSE:ABG Earnings and Revenue Growth December 25th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Asbury Automotive Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 40%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? ABG’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at ABG? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ABG, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for ABG, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Asbury Automotive Group and you'll want to know about these.

If you are no longer interested in Asbury Automotive Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

