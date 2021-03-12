When opening a bank account, there are a number of factors to consider, including the APY. Short for annual percentage yield, APY is a way to measure how much your money may grow over time as you earn interest on your deposits.

APY is often confused with APR, which also is a measurement of interest rates. The two mean very different things, however. If you’re planning to open a bank account, it’s helpful to know more about APY and how it works.

What Is APY?

Annual percentage yield is a way to measure the amount of money earned on an interest-bearing account, annualized over the course of a year. In other words, this is a way to measure how interest compounds over time.

Compounding interest is the interest you earn on your interest. It means interest that’s paid both on the principal (that is, your deposits into the account) and on the interest you’ve earned. That’s what makes it such a powerful tool for investing, as compounding can make it possible to build wealth over the long term. This is different from simple interest: Simple interest represents interest earned on the principal deposit only.

Interest can compound over different time periods. For example, it can be compounded daily, monthly, quarterly or annually. In the case of APY, the compounding takes place over a year-long time frame.

APY vs. Interest Rate

A savings account or another interest-bearing account can have both an interest rate and an APY. But they mean different things when saving money.

The interest rate is the rate of interest earned on an account. For example, your bank may pay you an 0.40% interest rate for your savings account. The interest rate and the APY for a deposit account may be the same or different, depending on how the bank sets them.

By itself, the interest rate doesn’t take into account the effects of compounding. On the other hand, APY represents the amount of interest you could earn altogether through compounding over a year-long period.

How APY Is Calculated

Annual percentage yield can be determined using a specific formula. That formula is as follows:

APY = (1 + r/n)n + 1

In this formula, r equals the interest rate you earn on a deposit account, while n is equal to the number of periods over which interest compounds. You can do these calculations using a spreadsheet, though the simplest way to run the numbers may be to use an APY calculator.

You can also use a compounding interest calculator to estimate how much your money could grow over time. To use a basic compounding interest calculator, you’d need to know:

The initial deposit for the account

How much you plan to deposit each month

The APY and compounding frequency for the account

How long you plan to save and allow interest to compound

Here’s an example. Say you want to open an online savings account with a $1,000 initial deposit. You plan to deposit an additional $100 per month into the account. The bank you’ve chosen is offering an APY of 0.50% and the interest is compounded daily.

If you were to make your monthly deposits as scheduled, you’d have $2,208.01 after one year. This represents $1,000 for your initial deposit, $1,200 in additional deposits and $8.01 in interest earned. If you were to continue your monthly savings habit and allow your money to compound over 20 years, you’d end up with $26,346.01.

What APY Means for Bank Accounts

Different types of bank accounts can earn interest and be assigned an APY, including:

Interest-bearing checking accounts

Traditional savings accounts

High-yield savings accounts

Money market accounts

Certificates of deposit

The APY you can earn for each type of account can vary greatly depending on whether your account is with a traditional bank, online bank or credit union. In terms of what the APY means for you, it can tell you at a glance how much your money could grow over the course of a year.

As a general rule, the higher the APY for an interest-bearing account, the more opportunity your money has to grow. That’s why APY is an important consideration, alongside fees, minimum deposit requirements and other features, when choosing a new savings account, money market account or another interest-bearing account.

It’s also important to keep in mind that APY typically is variable. This means that the APY you earn on a deposit account may go up or down over time. This is because banks tie the interest rates and APYs offered on deposit accounts to an underlying benchmark rate, such as the federal funds rate. If the Federal Reserve cuts the federal funds rate, banks generally follow suit and reduce interest rates and APYs for savings accounts. On the other hand, if the Fed raises rates, banks can do the same with savings and other deposit accounts.

Certificate of deposit accounts can be the exception to this rule. A CD account is a time deposit, meaning you agree to keep your money in the account for a set time period. In exchange, you earn a fixed interest rate rather than a variable rate until the CD reaches maturity. Some banks offer raise your rate CDs or bump-up CDs, which allow you to increase your rate and APY during your CD term, though this isn’t the norm for regular CD accounts.

APY vs. APR (Annual Percentage Rate)

APY and APR may sound the same, but they aren’t identical. When you’re talking about APY, you’re talking about how much interest you could earn on a bank account. When you’re talking about APR or annual percentage rate, you’re talking about how much interest you’ll pay to borrow money.

For example, if you have a credit card, student loan, mortgage loan, car loan or another loan, your lender will assign a specific APR to your account. This APR represents the annualized interest on the debt when the interest rate and fees are factored in. Fees that can affect APR can include loan origination fees, prepayment penalties or other costs you might pay to the lender.

APRs can be fixed or variable, depending on the type of loan. A mortgage loan, for instance, can have an adjustable rate, though fixed-rate loans are more common. With credit cards, the APR usually is variable. And again, similar to an APY, a variable APR can fluctuate up or down as its underlying benchmark rate changes. In the case of credit cards, this benchmark is typically the Prime Rate, which is the rate banks and lenders offer to their most creditworthy customers.

With APY, a higher yield is better, but with APR, it’s the opposite. The higher the APR on a loan or line of credit, the more interest you’ll pay toward it. The APR you pay to borrow money is typically linked to your credit score. The better your credit score, the more likely you are to qualify for a lower APR and vice versa. However, your credit score has no impact on the APY you would earn with a savings account or money market account.

How to Find the Best APY

Getting the best APY possible on a deposit account is something to consider if you want to prioritize growing your savings over time. Finding the best APY means doing a little research beforehand to compare different banks and bank accounts.

Online banks, for instance, can offer higher APYs to savers—compared to brick-and-mortar banks—because they tend to have lower overhead costs. Credit unions also can offer competitive APYs to their members.

When comparing APYs, there are a few things to keep in mind, including:

What type of account you’re earning interest on

How that account fits your needs in terms of accessibility, features, etc.

Whether the APY is flat or tiered

Banks can offer a single APY for a savings account, money market account or CD, regardless of the account balance. So you may earn the same APY on a $1,000 balance as someone who has $100,000 in their account.

But banks also can tier interest rates and APYs to reward those who keep more money in savings with a higher rate. In this case, you may earn one APY for a balance up to $10,000, a higher APY on balances up to $25,000 and another higher APY for balances up to $100,000. When interest rates are low, other banks—to hedge their bets, as it were—may use the opposite strategy, paying a higher APY for savings balances up to $10,000 and a lower APY on balances of more than $10,000.

This is sometimes referred to as a blended APY and it’s worth paying attention to how banks structure the interest they pay to savers. At the same time, consider what trade-offs, if any, you may be making when it comes to fees. If you’re earning a higher APY, but you’re expected to pay a steep monthly maintenance fee to keep your savings account open, this could negate any interest you earn.

Introductory APYs are one more thing to be aware of. In an effort to attract new customers, banks may offer a higher promotional APY for the first year your account is open and then reduce it to a lower APY afterward. If you come across a savings account with an attractive APY, be sure to consider whether that rate is ongoing or temporary.

Bottom Line

Understanding the annual percentage yield, or APY, is critical to making the most of your savings deposit accounts. Also, consider whether the APY is compounded daily, monthly, quarterly or annually, as the differences can add up over time. When interest rates are low across the board, you may feel as if you’re not earning anything on your savings; however, even when rates are low, there can be measurable differences in the APYs that are offered.

