What Is Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Share Price Doing?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The company's stock saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Apple’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Apple still cheap?

According to my valuation model, Apple seems to be fairly priced at around 4.4% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Apple today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $182.69, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Apple’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Apple?

NasdaqGS:AAPL Earnings and Revenue Growth February 2nd 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 6.0% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Apple, at least in the short term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? AAPL’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AAPL, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Apple and you'll want to know about these.

If you are no longer interested in Apple, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

