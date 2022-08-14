What Is ANSYS, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ANSS) Share Price Doing?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at ANSYS’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is ANSYS Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, ANSYS seems to be fairly priced at around 4.0% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy ANSYS today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $296.38, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because ANSYS’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will ANSYS generate?

NasdaqGS:ANSS Earnings and Revenue Growth August 14th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. ANSYS' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 49%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? ANSS’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ANSS, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. While conducting our analysis, we found that ANSYS has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

If you are no longer interested in ANSYS, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

