What Is An Overdraft Fee? And, How To Get A Refund

Overdraft fees on a personal checking account probably don’t worry the likes of, say, Jeff Bezos. But it’s easy for the rest of us to lose track of how much money we have in our checking accounts and mistakenly make a purchase that exceeds our balance. And due to the way banks process transactions, even if you check your balance while standing at a cash register, you may accidentally make a charge that overtaxes your account and triggers an overdraft fee.

What Is an Overdraft Fee?

An overdraft fee is a penalty a bank or credit union may bill you for when you use a check or debit card to spend more money than you have in your checking account. Automatic payments to credit cards, utilities or other businesses can also trigger overdraft fees. Your bank will automatically deduct this fee from your checking account, much as it does with regular account maintenance fees.

Not every overcharge results in an overdraft fee. Many banks won’t charge you if your account is only short by $5 or so. And an overdraft fee is only assessed when the bank or credit union actually pays the charge that puts you in the red.

Some institutions don’t allow overdrafts on some or all of their checking accounts. Instead, they refuse to pay for the charge you attempt to make, and they assess a “non-sufficient funds” (NSF) fee. A bank’s NSF fee is often roughly the same amount as its overdraft fee, but NSF fees can cause a lot of trouble and potentially cost you more than overdraft fees.

For example, say you write a check for an amount that exceeds your balance at the time the check clears. In addition to your bank’s NSF fee, the merchant you attempted to pay may respond by charging you a returned-check fee. If the merchant is a credit card company, you may also get hit with a late fee plus a punitive interest rate. And your credit report may reflect a late payment, which could drag down your credit score and increase your cost of borrowing for years.

Unlike a maintenance fee that’s only applied once a month, you may be charged an overdraft fee for every purchase you make while your balance is below $0. So if several checks or debit card payments settle on the same day your account balance bottoms out, you could wind up paying multiple overdraft fees.

Such is financial life. And overdraft fees are—right now at least—a sizable fact of this life. Moebs Services, a company that specializes in economic research, found that banks, credit unions and fintechs collected $33.4 billion in overdraft fees in 2021. That’s a big chunk of change, but it’s considerably less than Americans paid in 2012: roughly $40 billion when adjusted for inflation. And that downward trend is likely to continue, as a growing number of financial institutions no longer charge overdraft fees.

How Much Is an Overdraft Fee?

Overdraft fees vary depending on the bank, but they currently average around $25 per occurrence. That is, you’ll pay a separate fee for each transaction that exceeds your balance. As noted above, if a series of charges hit your account all at once—on the day after a national holiday, for example—overdraft fees can stack up quickly.

You may find that online banks charge significantly lower overdraft fees than traditional brick-and-mortar banks. The Forbes Advisor 2021 checking account fees survey found that the average overdraft fee at traditional banks and credit unions was $29.50, while online banks charged an average of $16.98.

Why Do Banks Charge Overdraft Fees?

Legend has it that the first overdraft fee was charged in 1728. That is when an Edinburgh merchant reportedly convinced the Royal Bank of Scotland to let him pay for the right to temporarily spend more money than he had in his account. Ever since, banks have typically allowed customers the right to make charges that exceed their account balances.

Banks and credit unions don’t have to do this. In fact, under federal law, they aren’t allowed to process debit card purchases that exceed your available balance unless you’ve signed up for the financial institution’s overdraft protection service—and agreed to its accompanying fee.

Overdraft fees can be seen as a way to compensate financial institutions for the risk they take by allowing customers to spend money they don’t have—at least at the moment. These fees represent an important revenue stream for many financial institutions, so it also benefits the banks.

How to Get Overdraft Fees Refunded

If you’ve been socked with an overdraft fee, you may not have to pay it. The solution may be as simple as requesting a refund. You can ask in person at the bank teller counter, over the phone with customer service or even by email or in an online chat session. Many banks are understanding and, for the most part, know the value of assisting customers on this issue. Chances are, when it comes to getting a break on an overdraft fee, ask and ye shall receive.

If you have an extenuating circumstance, it can’t hurt to make that part of your request. It could be an illness, a delayed deposit, a charge that landed sooner than you expected or an automatic credit card payment that turned out to be heftier than you anticipated. And it never hurts to mention that you’re a loyal customer who doesn’t overdraw your account frequently.

If the customer service rep claims to have no authority to reverse the fees, ask to talk to a supervisor or other decision-maker. If you’re calm, reasonable and persistent, you have a good chance of getting the fees waived.

What if, when all is said and done, they won’t waive the fee? You may want to consider switching banks. Banks publish their overdraft fee policies and procedures, and you can likely find one that’s more agreeable or doesn’t even charge overdraft fees.

If you feel you’ve been treated poorly, consider complaining to the regulators. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), a government agency that protects consumers’ bank deposits against loss, has a hotline—877-275-3342—you can call to find out how to contact your bank’s federal regulator. This probably won’t get your fee refunded, but it may make you feel better.

How to Avoid Overdraft Fees

There are many ways to avoid or limit overdraft fees. You may be able to link a savings account to your checking account so your bank or credit union draws funds from your savings if your checking balance sinks to zero. Many banks offer overdraft protection that works like a line of credit, so you are taking out a small loan to cover overdrawn amounts. In some cases, you may be able to connect your checking account to a credit card to achieve a similar effect.

You can also carefully monitor your account to avoid overdrawing it. This is easier with the nearly universal ability to check balances and transactions from a smartphone. But remember that you can still miscalculate because you never know exactly when charges will arrive at your bank. And banks don’t have to alert you if you are overdrawn and racking up fees.

However, if you monitor your balance daily, you may be able to dodge fees even if you accidentally overdraw your account. By making a deposit on the same day a transaction sends your balance below $0, you might be able to narrowly avoid an overdraft fee if the deposit clears before the pending purchase. But bank policies vary in situations like this, so don’t count on this tactic to work with every financial institution.

Another strategy is to keep a larger sum of money in the account so that an overdraft is unlikely. This goes against much personal finance advice, which holds that excess funds should be earning interest instead serving as a means to avoid fees. And now that interest rates are rising, you may be tempted to limit the amount of money in your checking account.

Bottom Line

Someday in the not-too-distant future, it’s conceivable that the overdraft fee will end its run of nearly three centuries. Until then, should you find yourself being asked to pay one, the remedy is often refreshingly simple: Just ask if, this once, you could get a pass.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How many times can I overdraft?

Although not all banks follow the same practices, your bank probably doesn’t limit the number of times you can overdraw your account. However, your bank may cap the dollar amount of an overdraft that it will pay.

How long do you have to pay back an overdraft?

This varies by bank, but you ordinarily have five business days to deposit enough money in your account to cover the overdraft. Beyond that, the bank may charge you additional overdraft fees.

Do overdraft fees hurt your credit?

Credit reporting agencies don’t monitor overdraft fees, so having to pay one won’t affect your credit score.

