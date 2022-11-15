What Is An LL.M. Degree? Everything You Should Know

If you are a law professional who is ready to advance your career by specializing in a particular area of law, earning a master of laws (LL.M.) degree can help you do so. If you’ve earned a juris doctor (JD) degree in the United States or a first law degree in another country, earning your LL.M. degree can open doors to new career opportunities, higher earning potential and greater success in an area of specialization.

In this article, we discuss what an LL.M. degree is and what you need to know if you’re considering earning one.

Characteristics of an LL.M. Degree?

An LL.M. is a type of law degree that prepares lawyers to specialize in a particular field of law by helping them gain expertise in a specific area of study.

Key characteristics of an LL.M. degree include:

An LL.M. is designed for those who have already earned their JD degree.

An LL.M. is a globally recognized degree, and international students may enroll in an LL.M. program if they first earned a law degree in their home country.

International lawyers who have earned a first degree in law in their home country sometimes choose to enroll in an LL.M. program to prepare them for a JD program. Each state sets its own requirements.

Not all law schools that offer JD programs also offer LL.M. programs.

Attorneys who earn their LL.M. degrees usually continue working as attorneys but may specialize in particular areas of law.

Earning an LL.M. does not qualify you to practice law.

Graduation requirements may include researching and writing a thesis, completing a particular number of credit hours of coursework or both. These requirements may vary according to each university’s policy.

First-year law associates, who often hold LL.M. degrees, earn a median base salary of $165,000, according to a report by the National Association for Law Placement.

Areas of Concentration for LL.M. Degrees

If you plan to earn an LL.M. degree, make sure to check your potential university choices to see if they offer your desired specialization. Offerings may include:

Banking and finance

Business law

Comparative law

Competition law

Criminal law

Dispute resolution

Employment and social security

Environmental law

Family and elder law

Health and medical law

Human rights law

Insurance law

Intellectual property

IT and technology

Media, entertainment, arts and fashion

Property and real estate

Public law

Religious law

Tax law

Telecommunications law

Theoretical foundations of law

Transportation law

How Long Does it Take to Earn an LL.M. Degree?

How long you spend earning your LL.M. degree depends on which university you attend and the type of program you choose. You can typically earn an LL.M. degree in one year of full-time coursework or two to three years of part-time study.

Universities may also have particular time requirements. For example, they may require you to complete your degree in one year if you take classes full time and in person, or in two years if you take classes part time online.

Coursework for an LL.M. Degree

Coursework in an LL.M. program is mostly made up of elective courses, which you select according to your area of specialization. There may be other requirements as well, such as core classes, a thesis or a capstone writing project.

Requirements may be different for international students, who may need to take core courses such as introduction to the U.S. legal system and introduction to legal research.

LL.M. vs. JD: What’s the Difference?

When you compare LL.M. vs. JD degrees, there are clear distinctions. These degrees serve completely different purposes and set different requirements.

A JD is required for all legal professionals who intend to become practicing attorneys in the United States. JD programs explore the fundamentals of the legal system, including research strategies, how to argue on behalf of your clients and how to prosecute and defend lawsuits. This degree also prepares you to take the bar exam.

An LL.M. is not required and does not enable graduates to practice law. This degree serves those who have already earned a law degree and want to specialize their knowledge and skills in a particular area of law. Specialization options may include intellectual property, copyright law, environmental law, human rights law and tax law.

A JD degree program provides thorough training in all aspects of the law and legal issues. An LL.M. provides training in an area of specialization. This means the degrees’ curricula are different. JD coursework focuses on real-world applications that help students learn to practice law. LL.M. coursework concentrates on legal theory and reasoning as they relate to legislation and policy issues.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About LL.M. Degrees

Is an LL.M. higher than a JD?

Since you must already have a JD to enroll in an LL.M. program, an LL.M. is considered more advanced than a JD degree.

What is an LL.M. degree good for?

An LL.M. is an excellent option for legal professionals who already have law degrees and want to advance their knowledge and build expertise in a specific area of law.

Does earning an LL.M. degree make you a lawyer?

No, earning an LL.M. degree does not make you a lawyer. If you’re wondering how to become a lawyer, you must first earn a JD.

Can I earn an LL.M. without a law degree?

No, you can’t earn an LL.M. without a law degree. U.S. students must already have a JD to pursue an LL.M., and international learners must already have an equivalent first law degree to be accepted into an LL.M. program.

