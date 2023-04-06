What Is An Annual Fee On A Credit Card?

The world of credit cards can come across as an ever changing minefield of fees versus benefits, and navigating this sea of terms and conditions, promotions, rates and benefits can seem incredibly daunting. Annual fees, however, are a big part of the decision making process and so breaking down what everything means and getting a handle on individual components can make that process significantly easier.

Why Do Credit Cards Have Annual Fees?

When Diners Club became the first successful charge card in 1950, it came with an annual fee of $5 (in addition to fees between 7% to 10% to the business accepting the card). Essentially, a fee for the convenience of not having to carry cash, it’s hard to argue that isn’t a fair trade—so fair, in fact, that annual fees have endured for the intervening seven decades since the idea was introduced. Today, annual fees are sometimes leveraged by credit card companies as one way to attract customers by either waiving them for a period or not having them at all. Conversely, annual fees can also be leveraged by consumers to get a better deal, typically by asking the company to waive them as part of a retention offer.

When Is an Annual Fee on a Credit Card Worth It?

Ostensibly, this is a pretty simple question to answer. If you get more out of a card than you pay in its annual fee, it is, by definition, worth it. The difficulty comes when you have to wade through what can feel like a veritable quagmire of benefits. Typically, cards with annual fees are for people with poor credit or, on the other end, they are rewards cards—the latter of the two options typically often having a wealth of benefits and perks. However, more doesn’t always mean better. So, a little digging through the benefits to see what fits your lifestyle is important as understanding what the benefits are and if you will indeed use them at this stage can make the difference.

A good way to approach this is to consider the primary use for any given card. Are you a frequent flyer that enjoys the comforts and cache that comes with access to exclusive lounges? Holders of personal, business, and corporate Platinum cards and Centurion cards from American Express, for example, are able to use the network of Centurion Lounges, including the newest addition to the network, the Centurion Lounge in Seattle.

Those same frequent flyers might also consider cards affiliated with their preferred airline or airline network. Generous mileage sign-up bonuses are common and can make an annual fee worth it before even considering other benefits such as free checked bags, trip insurance and mileage sign up bonuses.

If you like the flexibility of cash back, as 70% of rewards cardholders say they do (according to a Forbes Advisor survey) there are plenty of cards to consider, many of which have no annual fees. But even cash-back cards with annual fees can still be worth it. The ​​Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express (Terms apply. See rates & fees) has a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95, but that fee can easily be offset with the welcome bonus: earn . Particularly good for U.S. gas station purchases and groceries at U.S. supermarkets, the card offers .

How To Avoid Credit Card Annual Fees

Even if you come to the conclusion that an annual fee is outweighed by the benefits or you simply like the sound your stainless steel American Express® Gold Card makes when you put it down on the table, it is surely better to have those things and still not pay the annual fee, if possible.

Obviously, the simplest way to avoid an annual fee on a credit card is to avoid them completely. There are a plethora of cards out there that don’t have them, and many of them still have great benefits. No annual fee cards can also then be broken down by category, so whether you’re looking for a card for supermarket spending, travel rewards, or financing a large purchase, there is a card for you.

Another option is to find a card that waives the annual fee for the first year, giving you a chance to try the perks free of charge. This is especially appealing for premium travel cards that typically have higher annual fees.

Then, there is the perhaps lesser known retention offer. Exactly what it sounds like, a retention offer flips the script on credit card companies by asking them what they are willing to do to keep you as a customer. In order to get real leverage with this, you have to be a good customer, but you can use that leverage to get them to court you. When your annual fee is coming up, simply call the issuer and ask for a retention offer.

It is also worth remembering that the sheer volume of cards that can cause some anxiety can be used here to essentially tell the card issuer that there are other cards that offer similar benefits and you are considering moving to them unless they make it hard for you to leave. It may be an algorithm that ultimately decides, but if you don’t ask, you don’t get. They may waive the annual fee or they may offer other incentives such as spending challenges.

Another way to avoid an annual fee is to downgrade your card. You will lose benefits, but if after some analysis you find that the fee doesn’t justify those benefits, downgrading is a perfectly reasonable thing to do, especially as cancelling a card can have an adverse effect on your credit score. Before you do this, however, consult the card issuer to see what, if any of the original benefits of the card you may lose.

Bottom Line

Ultimately, when it comes to credit card annual fees, the decision making process is simple: do the benefits of a card outweigh the annual fee? And that last part is critical, as your unique set of circumstances mean that some cards that work for you likely won’t work for someone else.

