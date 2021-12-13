What Is Ambarella, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMBA) Share Price Doing?

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Ambarella’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is Ambarella worth?

According to my valuation model, Ambarella seems to be fairly priced at around 15.97% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Ambarella today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $179.19, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Ambarella’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Ambarella?

NasdaqGS:AMBA Earnings and Revenue Growth December 13th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 43% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Ambarella. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in AMBA’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on AMBA, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Ambarella you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Ambarella, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

