What Is Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:ALSN) Share Price Doing?

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Allison Transmission Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Allison Transmission Holdings?

Good news, investors! Allison Transmission Holdings is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 7.82x is currently well-below the industry average of 19.05x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Allison Transmission Holdings’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

Can we expect growth from Allison Transmission Holdings?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Allison Transmission Holdings, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 6.8%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since ALSN is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ALSN for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ALSN. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Allison Transmission Holdings at this point in time. Be aware that Allison Transmission Holdings is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those is significant...

