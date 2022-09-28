What Is Alamo Group Inc.'s (NYSE:ALG) Share Price Doing?

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$144 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$113. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Alamo Group's current trading price of US$122 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Alamo Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Alamo Group?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Alamo Group’s ratio of 17.42x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 18.21x, which means if you buy Alamo Group today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Alamo Group should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Furthermore, it seems like Alamo Group’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s priced similarly to industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Alamo Group?

NYSE:ALG Earnings and Revenue Growth September 28th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 26% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Alamo Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? ALG’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at ALG? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ALG, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for ALG, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example, we've found that Alamo Group has 2 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in Alamo Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

