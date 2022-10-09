What Is Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ASO) Share Price Doing?

While Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Academy Sports and Outdoors’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Academy Sports and Outdoors Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 5.54x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 6.17x, which means if you buy Academy Sports and Outdoors today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe Academy Sports and Outdoors should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Academy Sports and Outdoors’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Academy Sports and Outdoors look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -0.1% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Academy Sports and Outdoors. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, ASO appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on ASO, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ASO for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on ASO should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

