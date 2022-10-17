What Is A Wash Sale In Stocks?

If you’re an active trader or investor in the stock market, it’s important to be aware of wash sales. In short, a wash sale occurs when you sell a security at a loss and then buy the same or substantially similar security within 30 days. The IRS considers this to be a “sale” for tax purposes, but not for investment purposes. As a result, you can’t deduct the loss on your taxes.

Wash sales are relatively common, especially among traders who frequently buy and sell stocks. However, they can also occur if you accidentally buy the same stock twice. Or if you sell a stock and then buy a different stock that is substantially similar. For example, let’s say you sell stock ABC for a $1,000 loss. Within 30 days, you buy stock XYZ for $1,000. Stock XYZ is considered to be substantially similar to stock ABC, so the sale is considered a wash sale.

How Does The Wash Sale Rule Work?

The wash sale rule applies to both open market and private transactions. If an investor sells a security at a loss and then purchases the same security within 30 days, the wash sale rule prohibits the investor from claiming the loss on their taxes. The 30-day period starts on the date of the sale and ends 30 calendar days later.

If an investor sells a security on December 31st and buys it back on January 2nd, the wash sale rule would prohibit the investor from claiming the loss on their taxes because the 30-day period has not elapsed.

[Read More] 15 Best Stocks To Buy For Beginners

What Are The Implications Of The Wash Sale Rule?

The wash sale rule has implications for investors who are looking to manage their taxes. If an investor is looking to sell a security at a loss in order to offset gains elsewhere, they need to be aware of the wash sale rule in order to avoid any penalties.

The wash sale rule can also have implications for investors who are looking to manage their portfolio risk. If an investor is looking to sell a security because they believe it is about to go down in value, they need to be aware of the wash sale rule in order to avoid being forced to repurchase the security at a higher price.

[Read More] What Stocks To Buy This Week? 2 Blue Chip Stocks To Know

How To Avoid A Wash Sale

If you’re worried about accidentally triggering a wash sale, there are a few things you can do to avoid it. First, make sure to keep track of all the stocks you own and have sold in the past 30 days. This includes any stocks that may be held in mutual funds or ETFs.

Second, if you’re planning on selling a stock at a loss and buying a new one, make sure to wait at least 31 days before buying the new one. This will ensure that the sale is not considered a wash sale. Finally, if you’re unsure whether or not a particular sale would be considered a wash sale, it’s always best to consult with a financial advisor or tax professional before making any trades.

Bottom Line

Wash sales can be tricky to avoid. However, it’s important to be aware of them if you’re an active trader or investor in stocks. By keeping track of your trades and waiting at least 31 days before buying any new stocks. With this, you can minimize your chances of triggering a wash sale. And if you’re ever unsure whether or not a particular trade would be considered a wash sale, it’s always best to consult with a financial advisor or tax professional before making the trade.

If you enjoyed this article and you’re interested in learning how to trade so you can have the best chance to profit consistently then you need to checkout this YouTube channel. CLICK HERE RIGHT NOW!!

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.