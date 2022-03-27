What Is A Point-Of-Sale (POS) System?

If you run a storefront, you might feel that your point-of-sale (POS) setup is a core component of your everyday workflow. In basic terms, a POS system is a combination of hardware and software that lets you accept and process incoming payments. For many businesses, owning POS software is considered crucial.

If you are new to the concept of POS systems, it might be overwhelming at first. Don’t fret. This article will walk you through how point-of-sale systems work and considerations when choosing a point-of-purchase tool for your growing business.

What Is Point of Sale?

The “point of sale” refers to the time and place when a business rings up a customer’s order. The POS system employs a combination of hardware and software components for this purpose. It’s best to understand how these components work before shopping around for a POS system. This information is crucial to budgeting for systems best suited to your needs.

How a POS System Works

A point-of-sale system guides customers through a series of steps that end with a successful purchase. In most cases, it works in the following way:

A customer selects item(s) to buy.

The POS system prices the item(s). The business's POS tool tallies the total cost of the customer's item(s), including applicable tips and sales taxes. Often, businesses use POS software that provides discount management tools. These allow companies to keep track of how customers apply coupons and promo codes.

The customer pays. Customers typically pay using credit cards, cash or checks. Therefore, POS systems often include corresponding hardware such as cash drawers, card or check readers and receipt printers. While online stores lack the need for hardware components, their point-of-sale systems usually include plugins or apps that make it possible for customers to pay using credit cards, PayPal or even cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

The POS system completes the transaction. The software runs calculations that determine what the customer owes and the exact change that may be due. At this point, a cashier or the automated machine itself manually returns any change. Internet shoppers get taken to a post-purchase page with their relevant purchase and shipping information. In most cases, customers receive a confirmation email.

A POS system can do so much more than track sales. The right software can provide crucial insight into customer behavior, enable real-time tracking of inventory and much more.

Choosing the Right Point-of-Sale System

Point-of-sale systems aren’t merely helpful; they can serve as an essential part of achieving your overall business goals. Whether it’s a physical location or an online store, a business must select the right POS tool for their unique needs and workflows. When shopping around, make sure you can answer questions relevant to your business needs. For example:

How much can you realistically budget for monthly POS software fees?

Will you be able to purchase additional POS hardware as your business expands?

Will the POS system provide everything necessary for inventory management, discount tracking and other business needs?

The amount of money spent on POS systems often varies according to a business’s size and needs. A typical POS setup can range anywhere between $1,250 and $8,000. Once you buy a POS system, monthly upkeep costs are anywhere from $50 to $300.

Whatever your budget, remember that a POS system is a must for any business. Remember to do all proper research and spend wisely.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the difference between a POP and POS?

A point of purchase (POP) is the location where the customer makes a purchase, like in a store or online. The point of sale system (POS) is the technology that facilitates the purchase.

What does a point-of-sale (POS) system do?

A point-of-sale system is the combined software and hardware that enable a business to ring up customer purchases. It lets you accept customer payments, monitor sales and keep track of item inventory.

How much do POS systems cost?

The price of a POS system ranges, as different components may cost more or less. Investment in hardware, such as a single register, can cost about $1,250. Meanwhile, the POS system software might run a business between $50 and $300 per month.

What are the best POS systems?

The top POS systems we recommend include eHopper, ShopKeep by Lightspeed, Clover, Square and Shopify.

