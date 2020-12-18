What Is A Planned Unit Development (PUD)?

A planned unit development, or PUD, is a community of single-family homes, and sometimes condos or townhomes, where every homeowner belongs to a homeowners association (HOA). If you’re shopping for a home, you might need to know what a PUD is and how it works because it could affect you during the mortgage qualification process, as well as during the time you live in the home.

Characteristics of PUDs

Real estate developers design PUDs as attractive and cohesive places to live. A PUD may include a mix of housing for homeowners with different price points along with convenient access to workplaces, shopping, education and recreation.

You might find townhomes, single-family homes and senior living all in the same PUD, along with grocery stores, restaurants, daycares and office spaces. Within a PUD, you may even find religious institutions and light industrial buildings such as warehousing and storage.

Identifying PUDs in Real Estate Listings

One way to identify that a home listed for sale may be part of a planned unit development is if the home looks like a single-family home or townhome but the property type is listed as “condo,” according to real estate listing site Redfin.

Another way to tell whether a property is part of a PUD is if it charges HOA fees. However, a home can belong to an HOA without being part of a PUD.

Planned Unit Developments and Homeowners Associations

As far as lenders are concerned, these are the defining characteristics of a PUD:

The unit owners (homeowners) own both their residence (the structure) and their lot (the land).

An HOA owns and maintains common amenities that all unit owners may use.

The homeowners’ membership in the HOA is mandatory.

The homeowner must pay dues and assessments levied by the association to maintain the common amenities.

Common amenities are ones the whole community can access and enjoy, such as swimming pools, tennis courts, parks, playgrounds, landscaping and security. These amenities are private, available only to community members and their invited guests.

Because PUDs include common amenities, a property in a PUD can be more expensive to own. As a property owner, you will need to pay monthly, quarterly or annual homeowners association dues. HOA dues will affect how much home you can afford. You may not want to pay these fees unless you will use the amenities enough to warrant the extra monthly cost or you like the community enough to pay the extra money anyway.

In addition to paying regular HOA fees for amenities, you will have to follow the rules about how you can use and modify your property. You may be restricted from:

Using your home as a short-term rental.

it—unless the HOA approves the color scheme.

Parking cars overnight on the street.

Putting up political signs in your yard.

Any HOA can have rules like these, though, not just one located in a PUD.

PUD Finances and Rules

Getting approved for a mortgage on a home in a PUD should only be marginally harder than getting a mortgage on a home that’s not in a PUD. As long as the HOA is solid, it shouldn’t be a problem.

The lender will want to review the HOA’s finances as well as the PUD’s covenants, conditions and restrictions, or CC&Rs. You should, too. You may even want to hire a real estate attorney to go over this paperwork with you so you understand exactly what rules you’ll be agreeing to and whether the homeowners’ association is financially sound and smoothly run.

Important things to know about an HOA’s finances include:

How much it has in reserves to pay for major repairs or maintenance

What percentage of homeowners are delinquent on their monthly dues

Whether the HOA is involved in any litigation

If either you or your lender doesn’t like how the community appears to be run after examining the paperwork, be glad you discovered the problems up front and won’t ever be obligated to deal with them. You can’t opt out of an HOA in a PUD; once you buy the property, you’re in it, and the only way to exit the HOA is to sell your home.

Why Lenders Care About PUDs

If your lender one day has to foreclose because you can’t pay your mortgage, the lender will become the owner of your property. It will be difficult to resell the property if the PUD’s HOA is not in good shape or hasn’t taken good care of the development’s common amenities.

You should care about these things for the same reason: You might want to sell your home some day, and if you do, you’ll want your property to be desirable. And until then, you don’t want to own a property that comes with a bunch of headaches.

Your real estate agent can help you get the information your lender will want to review:

Covenants, conditions and restrictions

Budgets, financial statements and reserve studies

Insurance policies for common amenities

You might be a sterling loan applicant, and the home you want to buy could pass an appraisal and home inspection with no issues. But if the HOA is a mess, you won’t be able to get a mortgage for a PUD property.

Bottom Line

A planned unit development can be a very nice place to live. But the amenities come with two major costs: You’ll have to pay HOA dues for as long as you own the property, and you’ll be limited in how you can use and modify your property. However, your neighbors will be limited by those rules as well, which can help keep the community in good shape and preserve property values if the HOA is financially sound and well run.

