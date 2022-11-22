What Is A Personal Line Of Credit?

A personal line of credit lets you borrow money on a revolving basis, much like a credit card. This flexibility may be appealing if you want to cover a project with unpredictable costs, pay for emergency expenses or temporarily fill a cash flow gap. They are typically unsecured, meaning you don’t need to put up any collateral to open one.

Personal lines of credit typically come with variable interest rates, meaning rates may fluctuate throughout the term, and are available up to a certain amount. Some lenders offer personal lines of credit up to $100,000 while others fund up to $500,000 for qualifying borrowers.

How Does a Personal Line of Credit Work?

When you qualify for a personal line of credit, you’ll have access to a credit line that you can draw on as needed instead of a lump-sum amount like you would with a personal loan. You’re allowed to borrow funds during a certain period of time, known as your draw period.

You’re not expected to repay your balance during the draw period. However, any funds that you pay back are available to borrow again, as long as your draw period hasn’t come to an end. Once your draw period ends, you’ll enter a repayment period, during which you’ll pay back both principal and interest.

Note interest only accrues the amount you withdraw, not the full credit line. When it comes to repaying your personal line of credit, you might encounter three approaches:

Draw period and repayment period: With this method, you make minimum payments during your draw period and enter full repayment when your draw period ends. This is the most common loan structure.

Personal Line of Credit vs. Personal Loan

Both personal lines of credit and personal loans are financing methods you can use for almost any legal personal expense, including home renovations, debt consolidation, medical bills, weddings and other large costs. They’re both usually unsecured, meaning you don’t need to put up any collateral to borrow one.

However, a personal line of credit involves borrowing funds on an as-needed basis during a certain period of time, known as your draw period. It usually comes with a variable interest rate that can fluctuate based on larger economic conditions. You only owe interest on the amount you draw.

A personal loan, on the other hand, provides a lump-sum amount upfront. After receiving your funds, you’ll pay off the loan with fixed monthly payments over a set loan term. Personal loans typically have fixed interest rates that stay the same over the life of the loan. However, you’ll owe interest on the full loan amount.

Personal lines of credit offer more flexibility, allowing you to decide how much of your limit you need to use. Personal loans, however, may be preferable if you have fixed project costs and want to budget for a monthly payment that won’t change over time.

How to Apply for a Personal Line of Credit

Lenders rely heavily on your credit score, income and other financial credentials when evaluating your application. You’ll likely need a good score to qualify, which starts at 670 on the FICO scoring model.

Follow these general steps to apply for a personal line of credit:

Review your credit. Review your credit report from AnnualCreditReport.com to see if you have any negative marks that could hurt your chances of qualifying. Check your credit scores, too, to make sure you meet lender requirements. Research lenders. Banks, credit unions and some online lenders typically offer personal lines of credit. Do some research to see which ones have the most competitive rates. Prequalify and compare quotes. Some lenders provide tailored offers based on some basic information and a soft credit check that doesn’t impact your credit score. Look for a line of credit with the lowest annual percentage rate (APR) and a draw and repayment schedule that fits your budget. Select an offer and fill out your application. Once you’ve found an offer you like, you’ll complete a full application, which will ask for your personal and financial details. The lender will also run a hard credit inquiry, which may ding your score temporarily by a few points. Upload verifying documentation. Most lenders require you to upload paperwork, such as tax returns, pay stubs, W-2s and proof of address. Wait for approval. The lender may take anywhere from one business day to a week or more to approve your application. Before signing any final paperwork, pay close attention to your interest rate, any draw minimums and repayment schedule. Start withdrawing from your line of credit. Once your line of credit is up and running, you can start making withdrawals as needed.

Where to Get a Personal Line of Credit

Personal lines of credit are typically available through banks, credit unions and select online lenders.

It could be worth checking with your current bank first, since it may offer incentives, such as interest rate discounts, to current banking customers. However, you don’t have to stick with your current bank.

Instead, shop around to find a lender that offers the lowest rates and fees. If you find the best deal from a credit union, you might have to become a member before you can open a personal line of credit.

Pros of Personal Lines of Credit

Access to funds when you need them: Instead of getting a lump sum upfront as you would with a traditional loan, a line of credit lets you withdraw money as needed.

Cons of Personal Lines of Credit

Potential fees: Some lenders charge monthly or annual maintenance fees to keep a line of credit open, which can increase your borrowing costs.

