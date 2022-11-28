What Is A Nurse Practitioner? Types, Qualifications And Career Data

Nurse practitioners are vital players in all medical settings. They handle anything from emergency healthcare to primary care of specific population groups.

But what is a nurse practitioner (NP), exactly? In this article, we’ll dissect the responsibilities of a nurse practitioner, including their various specialty areas, earning potential and the steps required to become one.

What Does a Nurse Practitioner Do?

Nurse practitioners are advanced practice registered nurses (APRN) who provide a variety of healthcare services to specific patient demographics, such as children, geriatrics, women and people with mental health disorders.

Nurse practitioners work in various settings where their expertise is needed, including hospitals, schools, acute care facilities, nursing homes and surgical clinics. Depending on the state laws where they work, nurse practitioners may work autonomously or under physicians’ supervision.

NPs have a wide array of responsibilities to patients in their care, including:

Gathering patients’ medical histories and symptoms

Ordering and interpreting diagnostic tests (e.g., X-rays and lab tests)

Performing physical assessments

Creating treatment plans

Prescribing medications

Observing patients’ progress

Counseling patients on injury and disease prevention

Supervising other nurses and staff on duty

The title of APRN indicates that nurse practitioners rank higher than registered nurses (RNs) on the corporate ladder. While some of their duties overlap, NPs, due to their training, can perform intricate duties commonly assigned to physicians.

Types of Nurse Practitioners

There are several APRN programs for aspiring nurse practitioners. However, it’s important to choose a specialty that aligns with your skills and interests. The following section covers some of the most common NP specialty areas.

Adult Gerontology

Adult-gerontology NPs provide healthcare services to adults between adolescence and old age. This specialty is further divided into two subspecialties: acute and primary care.

Adult-gerontology acute care NPs provide advanced nursing care to adults and seniors in critical condition or with chronic illnesses. Adult-gerontology primary care NPs, on the other hand, treat common conditions and promote wellness by educating patients on disease prevention.

Nurse practitioners in this specialty also provide preventive care through routine checkups, immunization and personalized counseling sessions.

Family

Family nurse practitioners care for people of all ages throughout their lifespans. These professionals record medical histories, detect patterns, create treatment plans and offer lifestyle advice specific to each individual or family they work with.

This specialty is ideal for NPs who prefer developing long-term relationships with their patients.

Neonatal

Neonatal nurse practitioners take care of preterm, injured or sick newborns. They also care for infants with genetic disorders, drug addiction withdrawal and surgical birth defects. Apart from ensuring infants’ recovery, neonatal NPs also allow parents to bond with their newborns safely.

Pediatric

This specialty is critical as it involves the care of patients from childhood through adolescence. Pediatric nurse practitioners conduct routine checks, create treatment plans and immunize their patients. Pediatric NPs may also hold counseling sessions with patients and their guardians.

Psychiatric

Psychiatric nurse practitioners provide mental healthcare to patients of all ages who are living with mental disorders. These NPs perform comprehensive mental health assessments, prescribe medications to treat specific disorders and monitor patients’ progress. NPs in this specialty can work in schools, correctional facilities, hospitals, military facilities and private practices.

Women’s Health

A women’s health NP provides primary and acute care to adolescent girls and women. They can refer patients to OB-GYN specialists and conduct breast cancer screenings, pap smears, prenatal care and pelvic exams.

The scope of practice for these NPs also includes counseling young girls navigating puberty and offering menopausal care.

Qualifications to Become a Nurse Practitioner

Becoming a nurse practitioner takes a significant investment of time, discipline and finance. NPs undergo rigorous courses and exams to obtain licensure.

This section outlines the major qualifications aspiring NPs need to practice in any U.S. state.

Earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN)

Obtaining a bachelor’s degree in nursing from an accredited college is the first step in your journey to becoming an NP. BSN degree curricula cover nursing theory, nursing process, nutrition, anatomy and patient education. It takes about four years to complete a bachelor’s degree program.

While majoring in nursing from the outset is the fastest approach for aspiring nurse practitioners, bachelor’s degree-holders from unrelated fields might consider an accelerated BSN program. BSN students in accelerated programs must first complete science prerequisites. They can then earn their bachelor’s degree in just two years of study or less.

Obtain Registered Nurse (RN) Licensure

Having completed an undergraduate program, you’ll become eligible for an RN license in your state. Without RN licensure, you cannot practice. To learn more about how to become an RN, read on.

Before applying for RN licensure, you must sit for and pass the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX). This computerized test is administered by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN).

The NCLEX evaluates your clinical expertise and critical thinking skills. After passing the licensure examination, you can apply for a license in your state. It’s common for aspiring NPs to work as RNs for a while before enrolling in a graduate program. However, full-time work experience as a registered nurse is not required to become a nurse practitioner.

Earn a Master’s or Doctoral Degree in Nursing

Because NPs are involved in advanced practice, obtaining a graduate degree is compulsory. NPs must earn a master of science in nursing (MSN) or a doctorate in nursing to gain more clinical knowledge.

An MSN program builds on the nursing experience gained at the undergraduate level. A doctor of nursing practice (DNP) prepares learners for advanced patient care and administrative roles.

It takes about two years to earn a master’s in nursing. Students typically need to complete 60 to 80 credits, which takes two to three years, to earn a DNP.

Earn Certification

After completing a graduate degree program, you must pass a national certification exam specific to your preferred NP specialty. Various accredited bodies confer certifications to NPs. Certifying bodies include:

Pediatric Nursing Certification Board : This institute offers certifications for primary, acute and mental care for nurse practitioners who want to work with children.

: This institute offers certifications for primary, acute and mental care for nurse practitioners who want to work with children. American Nurses Credentialing Center : This board oversees the certification of nurse practitioners in the family, adult-gerontology, and psychiatric specialty areas.

: This board oversees the certification of nurse practitioners in the family, adult-gerontology, and psychiatric specialty areas. The American Academy of Nurse Practitioners Certification Board : Adult-gerontology, family and emergency care nurse practitioners can enroll in the AANPCB’s certification programs, all of which are recognized by the Accreditation Board of Specialty Nursing Certification.

: Adult-gerontology, family and emergency care nurse practitioners can enroll in the AANPCB’s certification programs, all of which are recognized by the Accreditation Board of Specialty Nursing Certification. National Certification Corporation: The NCC is a not-for-profit organization that offers certifications to nurse practitioners and other licensed healthcare professionals in the obstetrics, gynecology and neonatal specialties.

Obtain State Licensure

After obtaining your preferred certification, apply for licensure with the state in which you want to practice. The requirements and processing time for earning NP licensure may vary by state. Visit your state board’s official website for specific instructions.

When you become a licensed nurse practitioner, you can start applying for jobs in your state.

Salary and Job Outlook for Nurse Practitioners

How much does a nurse practitioner make? According to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), nurse practitioners earn a median annual salary of $120,680, which is more than double the median annual salary for all occupations nationwide.

The BLS also projects an astounding 46% employment growth rate for nurse practitioners from 2021 to 2031.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Nurse Practitioners

What is the difference between a doctor and a nurse practitioner?

A doctor has full oversight over patients’ care and can prescribe medication in any state. Nurse practitioners in many states, on the other hand, cannot make decisions regarding patient care or prescribe medications without a doctor’s say-so.

Is a nurse practitioner higher than a nurse?

Nurse practitioners typically earn more than nurses because they have a greater scope of work, given their advanced clinical expertise. In most hospital settings, NPs can supervise other RNs.

