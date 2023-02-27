What is a high-yield savings account?

A high-yield savings account is essentially the same as a traditional savings account with one key difference — high-yield savings accounts pay a higher than average APY on deposits. An APY, or annual percentage yield, is the amount of interest earned on an account in one year. The APY for high-yield savings accounts can be anywhere from 3% to 5%, much higher than that of a traditional account. Since the rate of return on these accounts is better, you'll be able to accrue more cash over time.

When to use a high-yield account

High-yield savings accounts are great options for emergency funds and short-term savings goals. Unlike CDs, which have penalties if money is withdrawn before a certain time frame (typically a year or more) money in your savings account is more liquid. You can usually access and withdraw funds from your high-yield account up to six times a month without incurring penalties.

Pros of high-yield accounts

Higher APYs: Since high-yield savings accounts have higher APYs than traditional savings accounts, you’ll accrue more interest over time. Plus, interest in these accounts is compounded daily.

Safety: Many high-yield accounts are FDIC insured, meaning that if something were to happen to the bank your account is with, your money will still be safe.

Accessibility: While there are limitations to the number of free withdrawals you can make from a savings account, your money is still readily accessible whenever needed.

Cons of high-yield accounts

Harder to access than traditional savings accounts: If you have a savings account that's with a different bank than your checking account, you may have to wait a few days for funds to transfer from one to the other. Plus, you won’t be able to easily view account details for both accounts in one place.

Not suited for long-term goals: If you’re looking to save for long-term goals, like retirement, other investments, like stocks, are usually a better choice for your money. The rate of inflation can be higher than what you accrue in interest.

Variable interest rates: Since interest rates are variable, the APY on the account can decrease from the rate it was when you opened the account.

Online banks: Since most high-yield accounts are offered by online banks, you likely won’t have branch access so contacting customer service can be more challenging.

How much can I earn in a high-yield account?

Many high-yield savings accounts can earn a high APY on balances, but what does this actually look like?

Let’s say you put $10,000 into an account with a 3% APY. After a year, your balance would accrue $300. If you’re looking to save for an upcoming purchase, or just want to maximize your savings as best as possible, it’s a very simple way to do just that.

Opening a high-yield savings account

You’ll open a high-yield savings account in the same way you’d open a traditional one, except you may have to forgo your brick-and-mortar bank for an online bank or credit union, as these are where high-yield accounts are typically offered.

First, you’ll need to opt for an account that works best for you. To do so, you’ll need to take into account not only the APY of the account but also the associated fees. Some accounts have minimum deposit limits or balance requirements, which can charge fees that can potentially take a chunk out of your accrued savings if these requirements are failed to be met.

After taking this into consideration and choosing an account, you’ll then be required to submit an application, providing personal information such as your Social Security number, home address and driver's license number. Once your account is open and money deposited, it functions the same as a typical savings account — adding or withdrawing funds, as you please.

Bottom line

If you’re looking for an easy way to maximize your savings — try transferring your cash to a high-yield savings account. You’ll have a higher rate of return than that of a traditional savings account, earning you more in the long run without having to do anything.