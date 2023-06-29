What Is A Hard Money Loan?

If you’re looking for a way to finance a real estate purchase, you could try a traditional mortgage—or look at alternative options, like a hard money loan. A hard money loan is a short-term, secured loan that usually comes from private investors, like financing companies or individuals, rather than traditional lenders.

How Hard Money Loans Work

Like mortgages and auto loans, a hard money loan is a secured loan that uses collateral, usually what the loan is being used for. In many cases, the property you’re financing acts as collateral, which your lender can seize if you default to recoup its losses.

If you need a hard money loan, you can look into getting one from individual investors, financial groups or other resources with the exception of traditional financial institutions. Most hard money loans don’t require a credit check or underwriting process, making the approval process quick and easy.

Many borrowers use hard money loans for real estate investments like house flipping or commercial real estate purchases.

Hard Money Loans vs. Traditional Mortgages

Drawbacks of Hard Money Loans

Expensive endeavor. You'll need to come up with a large chunk of your down payment—sometimes more than one-third of the total home value—to be eligible.

May not be able to afford repayments. Payments could get pricey if they're set up as interest-only, where you cover the interest for a set time and then pay off the rest through a balloon payment. Furthermore, you could fall behind on payments if you're taking out a hard money loan to flip a home but run into delays with the sale.

Could lose your property. If you fail to make payments on your hard money loan, your lender could seize the property while leaving you responsible for the remaining payments.

How To Qualify for a Hard Money Loan

Unlike traditional mortgages, hard money loans have different requirements when compared to home loans. But every lender has different eligibility requirements for approval.

Because many hard money lenders don’t require credit checks, they typically rely solely on the value of the collateral securing the loan. Further, they also only require that you meet their minimum down payment requirements, which typically range from 10% to 30%.

How To Get a Hard Money Loan

Traditional lenders don’t offer hard money loans, so it may be more challenging to find a lender to apply through. While you can search for hard money lenders in your area, you may also want to talk to a real estate agent, mortgage broker or title agent for lender recommendations. However, it’s unlikely that they can help you in the sale.

Some hard money lenders offer national or regional services while others are hyperlocal. When searching for the right lender, we recommend comparing multiple lenders to find the best offer. For instance, compare potential interest rates, the approval process, how fast you’ll get your money and anything you need to qualify for the loan. The type of property you’re buying might also influence which lenders will approve you for a hard money loan.

