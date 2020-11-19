What is a Great Mobility Stock?

Last week was notan overly interesting week, relative to the previous week’s exhausting line-up of major events. This week began with still more positive COVID19 vaccine news to propel markets. Here to elaborate is our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank.

1. So based on the later, does it seem to you that investors are more focused on vaccine news and are willing to look past the recent spike in cases?

2. What we have seen tactically from stock traders is sell the growth tech stocks for a handsome profit, and then rotate to ‘mobility’ stocks. It looks like the ‘stay-at-home’ names share prices peaked and rolled over in midsummer. You say thisalways happens. Why?

3. Are these stocks that would benefit from the economy reopening?

4. Based on this rotation, have tech stocks fallen out of favor now?

5. How do you feel about the way the Q3 earnings season has shaped up?

6. U.S. Treasury yields seem to have sprung to life. Where do you think they go from here?

7. You’re looking at 3 large cap stocks, BMW (BAMXF), NXP Semiconductor (NXPI) and IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX).

Our Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank on the latest news affecting the market and economy. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.

