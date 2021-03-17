What Is A Good Interest Rate On A Personal Loan?

A good interest rate on a personal loan is one that’s lower than the national average—less than 12% in March 2021. That said, the actual interest rate you’ll qualify for depends on several factors, and lenders frequently charge other fees that can make a loan more expensive. To keep costs low, make sure you understand what constitutes a good interest rate. This will make it easier to shop for competitive terms and ensure you get the best deal possible.

To help you find a loan that meets your needs, we’ll show you what a good interest rate on a personal loan is and how to get the lowest rate possible.

Interest Rate vs. APR

The interest rate of a personal loan is the percentage of the loan principal that lenders charge for borrowers to access the loan funds. On average, personal loan interest rates range from 10% to 28%, but this varies based on inflation, the current demand for credit and other economic factors.

On the other hand, APR—or annual percentage rate—includes the loan’s interest rate plus any fees or financing charges. Additional charges may include closing costs and loan origination fees and generally cover loan processing costs. In other words, the APR is the cost of credit or the annual cost over the life of the loan. So, if a lender doesn’t charge any additional fees, the APR will be the same as the interest rate.

The specific rate a borrower qualifies for depends on how much risk she poses to a lender. Borrowers with a high credit score and stable income qualify for better rates than those with low or no credit and spotty employment.

What Is the Average Interest Rate on a Personal Loan?

The average interest rate on a personal loan was less than 12% in March 2021. That said, rates range from as low as 3% for the most qualified applicants up to 36% for those with less than stellar credit. In comparison, the average interest rate for credit cards was less than 17% in March 2021.

What Impacts Personal Loan Interest Rates?

Lenders calculate personal loan interest rates based on a number of variables ranging from the borrower’s creditworthiness and income to the size of the loan and repayment term. Factors that can impact personal loan interest rates include:

Credit score. Borrowers with higher credit scores—ideally over 740—are more likely to qualify for the most competitive interest rates than applicants with low scores.

Borrowers with higher credit scores—ideally over 740—are more likely to qualify for the most competitive interest rates than applicants with low scores. Debt-to-income ratio. A borrower’s debt-to-income ratio (DTI) is the percentage of her income that goes toward debt service each month. The higher a borrower’s DTI, the riskier she is to the lender, and the higher the interest rate the lender will likely offer. Lenders prefer a DTI of 36% or less.

A borrower’s debt-to-income ratio (DTI) is the percentage of her income that goes toward debt service each month. The higher a borrower’s DTI, the riskier she is to the lender, and the higher the interest rate the lender will likely offer. Lenders prefer a DTI of 36% or less. Employment. Applicants who are employed in a salaried role generally qualify for lower interest rates than those who freelance, have a new small business or are otherwise self-employed. This is because lenders consider traditional employment more stable from an income and repayment standpoint.

Applicants who are employed in a salaried role generally qualify for lower interest rates than those who freelance, have a new small business or are otherwise self-employed. This is because lenders consider traditional employment more stable from an income and repayment standpoint. Income. Likewise, when calculating personal loan interest rates, lenders also evaluate the sufficiency of an applicant’s income. Minimum income requirements are generally low—around $20,000 annually—but the lowest rates are reserved for those with higher incomes.

Likewise, when calculating personal loan interest rates, lenders also evaluate the sufficiency of an applicant’s income. Minimum income requirements are generally low—around $20,000 annually—but the lowest rates are reserved for those with higher incomes. Loan amount. The size of a loan can impact interest rates because the larger it is, the more risk to the lender. For that reason, high-principal loans often come with higher interest rates than smaller loans.

The size of a loan can impact interest rates because the larger it is, the more risk to the lender. For that reason, high-principal loans often come with higher interest rates than smaller loans. Loan term. The length of a personal loan repayment period—the loan term—also may impact the interest rate. Generally speaking, the longer the loan term, the higher the interest rate. Borrowers also encounter greater costs with long-term loans because they pay interest over a longer period of time.

The length of a personal loan repayment period—the loan term—also may impact the interest rate. Generally speaking, the longer the loan term, the higher the interest rate. Borrowers also encounter greater costs with long-term loans because they pay interest over a longer period of time. Collateral. Secured loans, those that require collateral, often come with lower interest rates because they pose less risk to lenders. If a borrower defaults on the loan, the lender can repossess the collateral to cover at least some of its losses.

Secured loans, those that require collateral, often come with lower interest rates because they pose less risk to lenders. If a borrower defaults on the loan, the lender can repossess the collateral to cover at least some of its losses. Benchmark rates. Underlying benchmark rates like the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) and, its now less-popular predecessor, London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor) dictate the interest rates available to lenders. SOFR is based on the interest rates paid among large financial institutions for overnight loans—essentially the costs of short-term borrowing.

How to Get a Lower Interest Rate

Whether you’re applying for a personal loan or making interest payments on an existing loan, there are steps you can take to lower your rate. Follow these tips to get a lower interest rate:

1. Improve Your Credit Score

Take time to improve your credit score before you apply for a personal loan to access a lower, more competitive interest rate. To do so, review your credit report and scores to ensure they’re accurate—if there are any errors or discrepancies, contact the reporting agency to file a dispute. You can also improve your credit score by making on-time payments and keeping your credit utilization rate low.

2. Consider Using a Co-Signer

For prospective borrowers who have either a poor or no credit history at all, finding a co-signer may be the best way to get a low personal loan interest rate. This process involves choosing a creditworthy friend or family member and asking them to serve as a co-signer on your loan.

Once the lender disburses the loan funds, co-signers aren’t responsible for making regular payments. However, if you fail to make on-time payments and default, the co-signer will be on the hook for the outstanding balance.

Alternatively, where the loan is being shared with another borrower—as with a home mortgage, business loan or auto loan—a co-borrower or co-applicant may be a good option. Keep in mind, though, co-borrowers can use the loan funds and are responsible for making payments from day one, not just if you fail to make payments.

3. Refinance Your Loan

If you already have a personal loan with a high interest rate, you may be able to lower the rate by refinancing with another lender. This involves using a new loan or line of credit with a lower interest rate to pay off your old loan, thereby reducing your interest rate and, depending on the terms, lowering your monthly payment.

4. Negotiate a Lower Rate

Rather than refinancing with a new lender, you may be able to negotiate a lower rate with your current lender. Once you improve your credit score, ask your lender whether it’s willing to reevaluate your interest rate in light of the score increase. Also consider prequalifying with other lenders and using those interest rates as leverage. If your current lender thinks you might take your business elsewhere, it may be more willing to budge on rates.

How to Compare Personal Loan Interest Rates

While not all lenders offer it, the best way to compare personal loan interest rates is through the prequalification process. This involves providing basic information to see what interest rate you’re likely to qualify for based on a soft credit inquiry. Prequalification doesn’t require a hard credit check, so your credit score won’t take a hit. Once you get a loan offer—whether through prequalification or the formal application process—evaluate it based on these factors:

APR. A loan’s APR encompasses the interest rate and fees to represent the total annual cost of borrowing. This number usually includes application, processing and origination fees.

A loan’s APR encompasses the interest rate and fees to represent the total annual cost of borrowing. This number usually includes application, processing and origination fees. Fees. In addition to costs already included in the APR, consider whether the lender charges late fees or prepayment penalties that may increase the overall cost of the loan.

In addition to costs already included in the APR, consider whether the lender charges late fees or prepayment penalties that may increase the overall cost of the loan. Loan term. Not only do shorter loan terms typically come with lower interest rates, but repaying a loan over a shorter period of time also reduces the time for interest to accrue.

Not only do shorter loan terms typically come with lower interest rates, but repaying a loan over a shorter period of time also reduces the time for interest to accrue. Monthly payment amount. Before you commit to a personal loan, make sure you can afford the monthly payment—including interest. In addition to covering your monthly living expenses, you should be able to comfortably cover the new loan and existing debt service.

Before you commit to a personal loan, make sure you can afford the monthly payment—including interest. In addition to covering your monthly living expenses, you should be able to comfortably cover the new loan and existing debt service. Discounts. Some banks and credit unions offer discounts on interest rates for current customers. If you already have an account at a local financial institution, find out if it has any special offers that might reduce your interest rate.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.