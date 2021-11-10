What Is a Financial Plan and How Can You Make One? (And Stick To It)

Written by Minyoung Park

For many of us, the pandemic changed our saving and spending habits and prompted a re-evaluation of our financial health. It also highlighted the importance of creating a step-by-step approach to meeting one’s financial goals, otherwise known as financial planning.

A financial plan serves to help you take control of your income streams and expenses so that you can manage your finances and achieve your various life goals. Life goals can vary from paying off school, developing a bigger retirement fund, saving for future children and their futures, and purchasing a car.

New laws, changing tax codes and rising inflation make having a financial plan in place more important than ever.

Financial planning is really setting up that blueprint and the strategy for achieving your financial goals, the strategy you are going to need to really set yourself up for success in the future. Caleb Silver, Editor-in-Chief of Investopedia

In October, Nasdaq TradeTalks teamed up with Investopedia and The Balance for National Financial Planning Month to discuss everything you need to know to plan your financial future. From learning how to create a financial plan to how to better manage your debt, TradeTalks has you covered.

1. How to Create a Financial Plan and What Should Be Included in It

2. How to Create and Maintain Your Own Financial Plan

3. What is a Certified Planner?

4. The Basics of Estate Planning

5. How to Make a Budget

6. How to Prepare for Retirement

7. How to Prepare for Buying a New Home

8. How to Better Manage Your Debt

9. The Robo Advisor vs. Human Element of Investing

10. Building a Strong Financial Literacy Base in Children

Financial planning should be on your mind every month of the year, not just in October. For more resources on how to take control of your finances, enter our financial literacy hub Smart Investing, and subscribe to our newsletter to receive expert insights about the companies and players shaping the markets, giving you what you need to know to make smarter investing decisions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.