What Is A Death Cross, And Why Should Investors Care?

Chinese and U.S. officials will be meeting this week for another round of trade talks. If you think you’ve heard that before, it’s because you have. Talks have been taking place off and on since the trade war started, so it is really nothing new. If those past efforts are anything to go by, that means that this week’s action in the stock market will be dominated by reactions to some selective leaking of where those negotiations are at, by both sides. What investors should really be watching is how big the reactions are to the statements that come out of the meetings, and if the positive is muted, look out for two significant words: death cross.

In the past, the market has latched onto anything that could be construed as positive, but that is beginning to change.

The optimism came from the belief that if things could be worked out fairly soon, a deal could be reached before any real damage was done, at least in terms of the U.S. economy. That view has been bolstered by continued strength, with unemployment continuing to contract, consumer confidence still high, the housing market remaining robust, and other data that show limited impact from tariffs.

In that environment, traders were quite prepared to believe the President and White House officials when they claimed, as they often have, that things were progressing nicely, and we were close to a deal. That is why, even as the trade war drags on and continues to escalate, stocks are still within striking distance of record highs.

At some point though, even the most optimistic investor becomes a bit suspicious. Those reassurances seem to come whenever the market wobbles, and it is beginning to look like arresting those declines rather than any real progress in the talks, is the motivation for saying encouraging things.

If that increasingly cynical mood persists, then anything short of an actual agreement this week could produce a strong negative reaction. Simply coming out and saying that there has been “substantial progress” or some other platitude, and that talks will reconvene in a month or two, just won’t cut it.

The increasing cynicism is in part due to a “boy who cried wolf” effect, but it is also because cracks are starting to show in the data, although not necessarily here in the U.S. This morning, for example, we learned that German factory orders dropped by 0.6% in August, double the decline expected by economists. If that were a one-off, it would be no big deal, but it isn’t. It is the fifteenth consecutive month of declines, with the size of the drops accelerating again.

It is becoming clear that while Donald Trump’s assertion that the U.S. economy is in a strong enough position to shrug off the effects of a trade war, others aren’t.

So, without the boost from positive statements, stocks will react badly if this round of talks ends the same as all the others, with progress but no concrete results. It won’t take many down days before we start to hear those two very scary sounding and significant words I mentioned above: death cross.

That is the phrase chart technicians use to describe the situation when the 50-day moving average, the yellow line on the above chart, crosses over the 100-day average, shown in blue. It is a widely recognized bearish signal, and in these days of computerized trading, those things matter more than ever as they can trigger huge orders.

The knowledge that earnings season is approaching would normally be enough to counter downward pressure, but if the mood really is changing as it seems to be, that will work in the other direction. Weak earnings would be yet more evidence of real damage from tariffs, and whether they come or not, the fear of them can have a big effect on a nervous market.

What matters this week is not really data or facts, it is mood. If the market finds some reason to be positive, then everything will be fine and even “progress” from the talks will be cheered. If, on the other hand, there is more of a “show me the money” attitude from traders, look out for those two little words, “death cross.”

