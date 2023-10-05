What Is A Convertible Note, and What Does Rivian's (RIVN) Selling Them Mean?

Rivian (RIVN) has, for a while, been one of my “set it and forget it” stocks. It is something that I periodically look at on big drops, usually buying a small amount then forgetting about it. The idea is to build a long-term position and not to react to the volatility that is normal for a young company that is yet to make any money. I believe that EVs are here to stay, that the market will continue to grow rapidly, and that Rivian has the potential to be a major player as that happens. But there are significant risks. Most notably, they are at a crucial stage right now. They have started production, but still only on a relatively small scale. They need to ramp up to become profitable, and to do that, they need cash.

So, in some ways, the company’s announcement after yesterday’s market close that they were raising capital shouldn’t have come as a surprise. What would have surprised a lot of individual investors though, was how they were raising that capital. They are selling $1.25 billion worth of “convertible notes” in a private sale to institutional investors. For most individual investors that probably raises a couple of questions. What is a convertible note, and why did the stock drop nearly 10% on the news that they were being sold?

A convertible note is a hybrid security, with characteristics of both bonds and stocks. Similar to a bond, it is a debt obligation issued by a company. Investors agree to lend money to a corporation with the understanding that they will be paid interest for doing so, then repaid the full amount of the loan at some future date. In the case of a convertible, though, the interest is not usually paid along the way, but is accrued, then combined with the repayment at the end of the term of the loan. What is truly unique though is that that payment is designed to be in the form of equity in the company, rather than cash. That might be in a new class of preferred stock, or it might be in more of the already existing common stock, but either way, it will mean more equity is sold eventually.

There are usually circumstances under which the payment could be made in cash, and others where it could be made early, before the maturity date of the loan, but they vary for each issue and aren’t really the point in this case. For now, let’s just say that a convertible bond is a loan where the repayment of the principal and interest is made in stock at a preset date in the future.

So why is this called a note, not a bond? The term comes from the nomenclature used for US Treasuries, where loans for less than a year are called “bills,” those from a year out to ten are called “notes” and for over ten years, “bonds.” The use of the word notes rather than bonds in this issue tells you that they will mature in less than ten years. In this case it will be in 2030.

The next question, then, is why did this happen to RIVN when the news broke?

It should be said that the convertible announcement came alongside a revenue forecast, but as that was exactly in line with analysts’ expectations it is fair to assume that that had little or no impact on the stock. This drop was about the convertible notes, not anything else, and there are two factors involved here, one for each facet of a convertible, the loan side, and the equity side.

On the loan side, however you look at it, this is Rivian borrowing a substantial sum of money, and for a company that had negative cash flow of $4.95 billion over the last four quarters, adding any debt carries some risk. However, they are in a period of rapid revenue growth, so it is reasonable to assume that as that continues, the $1.25 billion of extra debt will lose significance.

What really caused the drop was the other side of the coin, the equity impact. Prior to this announcement, RIVN had a market cap of around $22 billion, and the $1.25 billion offering represents around six percent of that. By definition, each share of Rivian is now worth around six percent less than it was yesterday morning. Add in the fear that this won’t prove to be a one off and that there will be other stock-diluting capital raises in the future, and a drop of ten percent or so seems reasonable.

However, it is not a reason to sell. In fact, if, like me, you believe that RIVN is a good long-term play on the future of the RV market, this may even be an opportunity to pick up some more stock at a discount. Every young, expanding company needs capital at certain points along the way. Borrowing and issuing stock never hurts if the money is used to fuel growth. Tesla (TSLA), for example, completed 8 post-IPO stock sales since 2010, along with five rounds of debt issuance, and that doesn’t seem to have done their stock any real harm.

What matters in a capital raise is how the money is used, not how it is raised or how that impacts the stock immediately. That remains to be seen in this case, but if you own RIVN, as I do, in the expectation that it will exhibit strong growth over the next few years, the only thing yesterday’s announcement of a convertible note really changes is the amount of capital available for the company to pursue that growth. There are increased obligations and therefore added risk for sure, but on balance, this looks like a long-term positive for RIVN.

