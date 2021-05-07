What Is A Checking Account And How Does It Work?

One of the most important parts of managing your money is deciding where to keep it. While you could park your cash under the mattress, a checking account at an FDIC-insured bank can be a much safer choice. If you’ve never had a checking account before, you may be wondering how they work or whether you really need one. But there are several good reasons to rely on checking accounts for spending money and paying the bills.

What Is a Checking Account?

A checking account is a type of deposit account that you can open at a brick-and-mortar bank, online bank or credit union. Checking accounts allow you to deposit money that you can then draw against to pay bills or make purchases. They also may be called transactional accounts.

Checking accounts are different from savings accounts because—rather than being designed to hold money for the long-term—they’re meant for everyday use. The money you keep in your checking account is money you plan to tap into for the short term to cover your expenses.

How Do Checking Accounts Work?

They’re called checking accounts because, traditionally, they offer you the ability to write paper checks. A check is a financial instrument you can use to transfer money from your bank account to another person or another entity.

For example, if you borrow money from a friend, you could write out a check to them to pay them back. Or, if you need to pay your electric bill, you could write a check to the utility company for the amount you owe. The person or business you write a check to deposits it into their checking account. Their bank processes the check and the money is withdrawn from your account and credited to theirs.

Checks aren’t the only way you can spend money with a checking account, however. You also have these options for moving money in or out of a checking account:

Debit cards. Debit cards bearing a Visa or Mastercard logo can be used to make purchases in stores or online and make deposits or withdrawals at ATMs.

Debit cards bearing a Visa or Mastercard logo can be used to make purchases in stores or online and make deposits or withdrawals at ATMs. ATM cards. ATM cards can be used to make deposits or withdrawals at ATMs, but you can’t use them for purchases.

ATM cards can be used to make deposits or withdrawals at ATMs, but you can’t use them for purchases. ACH transfers. ACH or electronic transfers allow you to schedule deposits or withdrawals, including bill payments, to and from your checking account that take place online.

ACH or electronic transfers allow you to schedule deposits or withdrawals, including bill payments, to and from your checking account that take place online. Wire transfers. Wire transfers can be used to deposit or withdraw large sums of money to other bank accounts in the U.S. and foreign countries.

Checking accounts also can include features like direct deposit and mobile deposit. With direct deposit, you can have money added to your account automatically by sharing your bank account information. For example, you could have your paychecks or government benefits you receive deposited straight to your account without needing a paper check.

Mobile check deposit allows you to take a photo of a paper check and deposit it to your checking account. This feature offers convenience, since you don’t need to visit a branch or ATM to deposit checks. You would, however, still need to go to a branch or ATM to deposit cash into your checking account.

Different Types of Checking Accounts

Checking accounts aren’t all alike and there are several different types you could choose from, depending on where you decide to bank. Here’s an overview of some of the most common types of checking accounts and how they work.

Standard or Traditional Checking

A standard checking account is a basic checking account you can use to pay bills, write checks and make purchases using a debit card. This type of account may have minimum balance requirements, meaning you need to maintain a certain balance daily or monthly to avoid paying a maintenance fee. There also may be a minimum deposit required to open a standard checking account.

Standard checking typically doesn’t come with any extra bells and whistles. The key features are most often unlimited check-writing abilities, debit card access and access to online and mobile banking to manage your money.

Interest Checking

Interest checking accounts are very similar to standard checking accounts, with one key difference: You can earn interest on your balance. While interest checking accounts do not require a higher minimum to open the account, at some banks the rate of interest you earn can vary, depending on the account balance you maintain. Many credit unions offer competitive interest rates on checking accounts.

The rate you may earn is typically less than what you would get with something like a high-yield savings account or a certificate of deposit. But these accounts are a simple way to grow your money while still having the convenience of being able to write checks and pay bills.

Note that some interest-bearing checking accounts may be referred to as high-yield checking accounts or even as rewards checking accounts, which also has another meaning.

Rewards Checking

Rewards checking accounts may or may not pay interest and they offer the chance to earn rewards when you spend. Similar to a rewards credit card, you may earn points or a set percentage of cash back for making purchases, paying bills or scheduling direct deposits into your account each month.

These accounts are less common than standard or interest-bearing checking accounts. It will pay to shop around, as any minimums required, and the rate at which rewards are earned, will vary.

How you redeem your rewards typically depends on the bank. For example, if you’re earning cash back on debit card purchases, then your cash rewards may be automatically deposited into your checking or linked savings account. If you’re earning points, on the other hand, you may be able to redeem them for cash back, gift cards, merchandise or travel.

Student and Teen Checking

Student checking accounts are designed for students who are new to using checking. These accounts typically have a minimum and maximum age range to qualify. For example, teen checking accounts are typically designed for kids aged 13 to 17, while student checking accounts may be for students aged 17 to 24.

The biggest advance of student and teen checking accounts is that they often have little to no fees. Or if they do charge a monthly fee, they offer simple ways to avoid it, such as maintaining a low minimum balance or setting up a monthly direct deposit.

Senior Checking

Senior checking accounts are designed for older banking clients and, similar to student and teen checking, there may be age requirements. For instance, you may need to be 55 or older to open one of these accounts.

Senior checking can offer unique benefits, such as free premium checks, personalized debit cards, fee waivers or higher interest rates on savings accounts. Some senior checking accounts also pay interest or quarterly dividends as an added perk.

Second Chance Checking

Second chance checking accounts are nontraditional bank accounts for people who may have had trouble managing a checking account in the past. This type of account is usually best for someone who may have a negative checking history on file with ChexSystems. ChexSystems collects information related to banking activity, such as bounced checks or unpaid fees.

These checking accounts can be a good way to get back in the habit of using checking if you can’t get approved for a standard bank account. They may have higher fees than regular checking accounts, but they can give you all the same features, including check-writing abilities and debit card access. And if you can use a second chance account responsibly, this can help you qualify for a standard account down the line.

Checkless Checking

Checkless checking accounts are another type of alternative checking account. As the name suggests, these accounts don’t allow you to write checks; all transactions are done via a debit card, mobile banking or online.

If you don’t normally write checks or don’t maintain a large balance in checking, this kind of account may be appealing.

How to Choose a Checking Account

Whether you’re looking for your first checking account or your next one, there are a few things to keep in mind when comparing the options.

First, decide whether you want to open a checking account at a brick-and-mortar bank or credit union or at an online bank. Brick-and-mortar banks are good for people who need to visit a branch, while online banks may charge fewer fees for checking. So you need to decide what matters more to you—convenience or cost.

Speaking of fees, take a look at a bank’s fee schedule so you know exactly what you might pay for a checking account. That includes looking for these fees:

Monthly maintenance fees

Minimum balance fees

Account inactivity fees

Wire transfer fees

ATM fees and surcharges

Non-sufficient funds fees

Overdraft fees

Overdraft protection fees

If a bank or credit union charges any of these fees for a checking account, it’s important to know how to avoid them. For example, if there’s a minimum balance fee, then getting around it may be as simple as keeping a certain amount of money in your account at all times.

Finally, consider what features or benefits a checking account has to offer that are most important to you. These can include things like online and mobile banking access, earning rewards on purchases, a widespread ATM network or the ability to earn interest on your balance. Choosing the right checking account ultimately comes down to finding the best mix of features, access and cost to fit your individual banking needs.

