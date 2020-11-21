What Is A Cash Advance And Should You Get One?

Verdict

Exercise caution with cash advances. While your debit card and credit card may seem like similar ways to access money, cash advances come with extra fees and higher interest rates than standard purchases.

Pros

Provides quick access to an unsecured loan

No applications or underwriting involved

Cons

Higher APR than for purchases

No grace period—cash advances begin accruing interest on day one

Introduction

A cash advance is a feature offered by many credit cards. Essentially a short-term loan, the borrower can receive cash or a cash equivalent usually up to 20% or 30% of the available credit limit on the card. Although some cards will allow you to withdraw 50% or more of your available credit limit.

You can also access these funds at an ATM, financial institution or by writing a convenience check, also known as an access check, periodically mailed in your monthly credit card statement.

Merchants may treat specific credit card usage as a cash advance, as well. Transactions processed as cash advances may include, but are not limited to:

Initial deposits when opening a bank account

Overdraft protection when a credit card secures a checking or savings account

Foreign currency, traveler’s checks or money orders

Gold or virtual currencies

Wire transfers

Lottery tickets, casino chips and gambling wagers

Some gift cards and prepaid cards

A cash advance offers access to unsecured funds. However, you will pay compounding interest on the advance from the first day the cash is extended plus an up-front service fee. Additionally, most credit card companies only make a portion of your revolving credit line available for use as a cash advance. This amount is often printed on your monthly statement which is visible when you log into your account online.

At a Glance

Short-term loan from your credit card issuer

Generally incurs a transaction fee and often has no interest-free grace period

Higher interest rates than regular purchases tend to apply

Amount available for cash advance is only a percentage of your credit limit

Costs of Cash Advances

Fee Structure

Cash advance fees include both up-front fees and interest. Up-front fees are usually a flat fee or a percentage of the cash advance, whichever amount is greater. This fee will post to your account the same day as the cash advance transaction. Common up-front flat fees range from $5 to $12 or 3% to 8%.

Most cards do not offer a grace period for cash advances. You will begin paying interest from the first day the cash advance posts to your credit card. For most credit cards, the cash advance APR is significantly higher than the APR for purchases. Cash advance interest rates typically range from 18.99% to 29.99% APR.

Some cards designate various APR for different types of cash advances. Bank of America assigns APR to direct deposit and check cash advances and a higher APR to bank cash advances including ATM, over-the-counter, overdraft protection and cash equivalent transactions. Check your credit card’s terms to find out what to expect from your specific card.

Potential Costs

Your cash advance is often limited to a portion of the revolving credit line. For instance, if you have a credit limit of $3,000, your cash available is likely $600. With a transaction fee of 4% and no other purchases on your card, you would pay $24 up front and approximately $13 in interest given a 30-day billing cycle with a common 24.99% APR. If you only make the minimum payment of $27, you would pay nearly $236 in interest over 32 months before paying it off. This means that in total, you would pay $260 in interest and fees to borrow $600.

There are additional costs to consider. Withdrawing a cash advance from an ATM will likely incur a fee from the bank or company operating the machine. If you request a cash advance in a foreign currency, a foreign transaction fee could be charged as well. And if you accessed that foreign currency at an ATM there may be a transaction fee for the cash advance, a foreign transaction fee and an ATM operator fee added to your costs.

Using convenience checks issued by your credit card provider could result in unexpected fees. If you write a check over your available cash advance limit, your credit company may not honor your check. According to Luke W. Reynolds, the Chief of the Community Outreach Section of the FDIC, a returned check could incur returned-check fees and over-limit fees from your credit card provider.

Reynolds recommends contacting your credit card company before writing a convenience check to ensure the cash advance is not over your limit. If you plan to deposit this check to your bank account, he advises calling the credit provider after depositing the check and the bank before spending the fund to ensure the check was honored. If the check was not honored and you spend the funds, you could also be charged overdraft fees from your bank.

Note that cash advance checks are different from promotional APR checks that banks may offer from time to time. Using a promotional APR check allows you to access funds at a lower rate than a cash advance—or sometimes even lower than your regular APR. These promotional APR checks can be a good deal if you need to pay off bills with a higher interest rate. If you are unsure which type of check you have, check with your bank before you use that check.

Other Considerations for Cash Advances

Cash advances do not earn rewards points

Convenience checks are less secure and offer fewer consumer protections than credit card purchases

You credit card may require a PIN to access a cash advance from an ATM

Alternatives to Cash Advances

Personal Loan

If you have good credit, consider a secured or unsecured personal loan from your financial institution. Even with the potential origination fee and interest, the interest rates are typically lower than those for cash advances. This solution will take longer and require additional paperwork. However, if you need a larger amount of money, a personal loan could meet that need with less overall cost.

Retirement Account Loan

You can withdraw the funds you contributed to a Roth IRA at any time without penalty. For tax-advantaged retirement accounts like 401(k)s or Traditional IRAs, you can access funds with an early withdrawal penalty. Both options provide methods to repay the money withdrawn within specific time parameters. Learn more about how the CARES act has changed retirement account rules during COVID-19.

Negotiate a Payment Plan

Contact your creditors or service providers if you believe you cannot make your payment. If your credit account is in good standing, you may be able to negotiate a lower interest rate. If creditors offer you an extension on payments, ensure you know what fees are associated with that service. For other bills like utilities, you can request a payment plan. Due to COVID-19, there are a variety of resources available.

Pay Bills With Your Credit Card

If there are bills you usually pay with cash or an ACH transfer from your checking account, consider putting them on your credit card. While there may be a convenience charge for some purchases, car insurance, cell phone and internet bills can usually be charged with no additional cost. This option could free up cash in your budget and would not incur the additional fees or higher APR of a cash advance.

Chime

Chime is a mobile banking app that offers a few features to get money to you faster.

With direct deposit to your Chime spending account, you gain access to funds on the date Chime receives the payment, which could be up to two days before the scheduled payment date. How early your paycheck arrives will depend on when your employer releases the funds.

Each Chime account with at least $500 in monthly direct deposits qualifies for up to $20 of fee-free overdraft protection on debit card purchases, via a feature called SpotMe. Based on your account history and other risk factors, Chime may increase the SpotMe limit to up to $100. (SpotMe does not apply to ATM withdrawals, ACH transfers, Pay Friends transfers or Chime Checkbook transactions.)

For small amounts, using the SpotMe overdraft protection for debit card purchases would incur fewer fees than a cash advance.

Payday Lending

Payday loans are intended to be short-term, small amount loans secured by a deferred presentment transaction. The borrower provides a post-dated personal check or permission for a future electronic withdrawal. While these are called payday loans the funds can also be secured by other income such as a pension or Social Security.

While these loans may seem small, often under $500, the fees can be enormous. To obtain a payday loan the borrower commits to finance charges often $10 to $30 for every $100 borrowed. These fees are added to the loan principal on the date of the transaction.

Assuming a $15 finance fee per $100 borrowed on $400, your loans and fees would cost $460 by your next paycheck, often within two weeks. If these fees were calculated as an annual APR this loan is charging over 390% in interest.

Some states allow lenders to roll-over or renew loans if the borrower cannot repay the loan plus fees in full. Depending on the state, these fees could include finance charges, interest, late fees or insufficient funds fees. The true cost of payday loans means that you almost always have better options.

Is a cash advance right for you?

For urgent needs, a cash advance is an easy, but expensive, way to access funds. Make sure that you have the necessary cash advance credit line available on your credit card and plan to pay the cash advance off as soon as possible. Remember that your cash advance line is usually a limited percentage of your overall credit line and that interest charges start accruing right away.

Make sure you understand the fees and consider all your options. In many cases, there are less expensive alternatives to cash advances.

