What Is IRMAA? How 2026's Medicare Surcharges Are Calculated -- and How to Fight an Unfair One

Key Points

IRMAAs are calculated using income from two-year-old tax returns.

If your circumstances have changed, you have the right to appeal the amount you're paying.

Be prepared to provide the Social Security Administration with documentation to prove the changes in your life.

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IRMAA stands for Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount, and is a surcharge that higher-income Medicare recipients pay on top of their Medicare Part B (medical insurance) and Part D (prescription drug coverage) premiums. If you earn above the threshold, you'll pay more for coverage than a beneficiary with a lower income.

How it's calculated

The Social Security Administration (SSA) determines whether you must pay more for your healthcare coverage based on your Modified Adjusted Gross Income (MAGI) from two years prior. For example, whether you must pay an IRMAA in 2026 is determined by your 2024 tax return.

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Here's how the calculation works:

The SSA reviews your tax return from two years earlier.

Based on your income and filing status, you're placed in a bracket.

The SSA sends you a letter, indicating whether you must pay an IRMAA.

The surcharge is typically deducted from your Social Security benefits.

How much your premiums could increase

Here's the total annual IRMAA cost by tier for Part B and Part D combined (per person):

Tier Single MAGI range Married filing jointly MAGI range Annual IRMAA surcharge per person Annual Surcharge per couple No IRMAA <$109,000 <$218,000 $0 $0 Tier 1 $109,001 to $137,000 $218,001 to $274,000 $1,148 $2,297 Tier 2 $137,001 to $171,000 $274,001 to $342,000 $2,886 $5,772 Tier 3 $171,001 to $205,000 $342,001 to $410,000 $4,620 $9,240 Tier 4 $205,001 to $499,999 $410,001 to $749,999 $6,355 $12,710 Tier 5 $500,000 or more $750,000 or more $6,936 $13,872

If you or your spouse is collecting spousal benefits, the SSA will apply the IRMAA surcharge to each of your benefits if you file a joint tax return and your total MAGI exceeds the income threshold.

Life can change without notice

Here are some of ways your life might change:

You've gotten married

You've gotten a divorce or annulment

Your spouse has died

You've retired, suffered a job loss, or now work reduced hours

You've lost income-producing property due to a disaster or other event

You've lost pension income

How to appeal an IRMAA

Any of these events can lead to a lower income and prompt you to request a reduction in your Medicare premiums. Here's how it's done:

Request a new initial determination. File a Medicare Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount – Life-Changing Event (Form SSA-44). You'll need to submit evidence of your life-changing event, such as proof of retirement or layoff, tax returns, pay stubs, pension statements, a divorce decree, or a death certificate. Go through the formal appeal process. If your request for a new IRMAA determination is denied, you still have options. For example:

File a request for reconsideration and provide additional evidence.

Request a hearing before an Administrative Law Judge (ALJ)

File a civil lawsuit in federal district court

Note: Timing is critical. You have 60 days from the date you receive the first letter to file for reconsideration, another 60 days to request a hearing before an ALJ, and another 60 days to file a civil lawsuit. Stay on top of those deadlines to keep your appeal alive.

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