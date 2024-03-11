What Investors Should Watch For In Week of Big Data Releases

Maybe I am exaggerating my fame and importance here, but I would like to think that the more observant among you may have noticed that I haven’t written for a while. That is because I have been traveling, and made a conscious decision before I left not only not to work while I was away, but also not to follow market news. I find that a break like that often gives me a fresh perspective and makes me question some conventional wisdom when I return. This week is a case in point.

The obvious thing to say when looking forward to the week ahead is that investors should be keenly focused on economic data. With inflation and the fight against it being uppermost in the minds of most analysts, traders, and investors, Tuesday’s CPI, Thursday’s PPI and, to a lesser extent, Thursday’s Retail Sales numbers all look like the big drivers of stocks this week.

They will certainly receive a lot of attention, but will they really tell us anything new? The tendency of most pundits and analysts is to say that they won’t, but the February data could well prove to justify the hype that will no doubt accompany the releases.

Multiple data points over several months have now given us quite a clear picture of where the U.S. is economically. Inflation is slowing and the economy is handling the policy changes that have caused that without completely tanking. The term “soft landing” was, just six months or so ago, being used only by the most optimistic analysts but some form of it now looks the most likely path forward in America.

That view has been reinforced so many times now and has become so ingrained in people’s thinking that it has seemed unlikely that one data release or report can really change it. However, the first cracks in that conventional wisdom are beginning to appear.

After falling quite consistently for a while, core CPI actually ticked up by some measures in January and missed analysts’ expectations. Significantly, though, the market shrugged off that bad news. After an initial drop, the major indices continued their march higher, with the last month for the S&P 500 looking like this on the chart:

The logic was that the January inflation was just a blip and that there would be a quick reassertion of the soft landing narrative, presumably starting this week. However, should this week’s CPI and PPI reports indicate once again that prices are still rising at a rate that the Fed would regard as too high, that view would change quickly; not least because the Fed’s board members would switch to a much more hawkish tone in their public comments if that were the case.

Several of them have already started to do that based on last month’s data, but so far traders and investors have chosen to ignore them. One more worrying report, however, and the assumptions that have underpinned the current market surge will be called into question.

All of the talk for a while now has been about when the Fed will begin to cut rates, but another annual core CPI increase above 3.0%, or maybe even just a match of the 3.1% consensus expectation, would turn that on its head. The question then would be not when they will cut or even if they will cut, but how likely it is that after pausing for so long, the FOMC would hike rates at some point soon. Obviously, that would cause some disruption in the stock market, to say the least.

Normally, the best way for investors to respond to a week like this is to mentally prepare for the risk, but to sit tight and ride out the volatility. This week, though, I will be taking some defensive measures in advance of the numbers, trimming a few positions, and maybe even buying a little of a bear ETF to potentially profit from a downward move.

That is based on a basic risk/reward calculation. A resumption of falling inflation is now priced into stocks. So, if that is what we see this week, a strong positive reaction is unlikely. On the other hand, if the assumptions that have pushed stocks to record highs even after January’s disappointing numbers are shown to be false, the negative reaction could be quite dramatic.

It is therefore a week where caution should be your watchword and if you are a more active type of investor, you may want to even consider doing as I will be and positioning for a drop. The main thing, though, is to keep a close eye on the data, even if some would tell you that the narrative is fixed and one month’s numbers won’t mean that much.

