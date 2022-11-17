What Investors Should Watch As Cash-Strapped Consumers Navigate This Holiday Season

We are once again in the thick of the year-end holiday shopping season and it may not be quite as jolly as previous years. Inflationary pressures, higher borrowing costs, layoffs, and an increasingly challenging economic environment are raising concerns about holiday spending at a time when consumers continue to flock to travel and experiential spending over buying more “stuff.” However, data suggests consumers are likely to once again embrace digital shopping as they look to maximize the holiday shopping dollars they do have.

2022 Holiday Shopping Expectations

In recent weeks, the National Retail Federation (NRF) published its 2022 holiday spending forecast, which calls for holiday retail sales during November and December to grow by 6%-8% year over year. Baked into that forecast, e-commerce sales are expected to take consumer wallet share, rising 10%-12% this holiday season. How strong is that overall 6%-8% spending forecast? Per NRF data, holiday retail sales have averaged an increase of 4.9% over the past 10 years.

Echoing that forecast, Mastercard (MA) sees U.S. retail sales excluding automotive-related buying increasing 7.1% year over year this holiday season. That’s a tad slower than the 8.5% increase tallied by Mastercard in 2021, something it noted was due to pandemic-related pent-up demand, excess savings, and supply chain issues that sent shoppers scurrying earlier than usual to secure gifts. Similarly, Mastercard forecasts strong year-over-year growth in e-commerce purchases this year, but it also sees inflation pressuring consumers to bargain hunt-this holiday season as consumers look to stretch the disposable spending dollars they do have.

The Consumer

A new report from the Federal Reserve shows households took on debt at the fastest pace in 15 years during the September quarter. Total debt jumped by $351 billion for the July-to-September period, the largest nominal quarterly increase since 2007, leaving total household debt at a record high of $16.5 trillion, up 2.2% from the previous quarter and 8.3% from a year ago. The biggest contributors to that increase were mortgage balances, up $1 trillion from a year ago to $11.7 trillion, and credit card debt, which climbed to $930 billion. That jump in credit card debt rose 15% above the same period in 2021 and marked the largest annual jump in more than 20 years according to the New York Fed.

This additional debt, paired with borrowing costs that have moved considerably higher as the Fed fights inflation, is another reason to be concerned about consumer spending, especially during the holiday shopping season. Higher interest rates will translate into higher monthly debt servicing payments, sapping consumer discretionary spending dollars which are already under pressure thanks to inflation. Per data from the New York Fed, we’ve started to see delinquency rates tick higher. A small comfort in this is that these increases are off of unusually low levels that we saw through the pandemic recession. However, with companies embarking on cost-cutting efforts, including layoffs, we could see those delinquency rates move higher in the coming months.

Inflation

There is little question that consumers are battling higher prices, not just for food and energy, but also for other goods and services as well. Seeing as how we’re in the holiday season, a good barometer of food inflation is served up by the American Farm Bureau Federation. Its 37th annual survey puts the average cost of a classic Thanksgiving feast at $65.04 this year, $10.74 or a 20% increase over last year’s average $53.31 bill. Looking at 2020s $46.90, it’s even more expensive. One item not on the Farm Bureau’s shopping list? Alcohol.

Even though supply chains continue to improve, something Cisco Systems (CSCO) cited on its recent October quarter earnings call, inflation pressures persist for both the consumer and businesses. Even though the October Consumer Price Index report came in softer than expected, the headline figure was still up 7.7% year over year and the core reading, which excludes food and energy prices was also up 6.3%. Granted that’s improving compared to recent months but with the Institute for Supply Management and S&P Global both finding businesses in October were looking to pass on continued input price pressures to consumers, odds are inflation pressures will continue to pressure disposable incomes.

We see all of this reflected in the University of Michigan’s preliminary consumer sentiment reading for November, which fell to 54.7 from 59.9 in October, widely missing the expected figure of 59.5. The data also showed consumer inflation expectations are moving in the opposite direction of the reported inflation data. The survey's reading of one-year inflation expectations edged up to 5.1% from 5.0% in October, while the five-year inflation outlook rose to 3.0% from 2.9% in October.

Layoffs

In recent weeks we’ve learned of layoffs, reductions in force, and furloughs from a growing list of companies ranging from those in technology to shipping and many in between. Ahead of many of those announcements, the October 2022 Job Cuts Report published by Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc. reported another month-over-month increase in U.S. company layoffs. Per the report, there were 33,843 job cuts during the month, up 13% compared to September and 48% higher than those that occurred in September 2021. For context, October was the sixth time in 2022 that cuts were higher vs. year-ago levels, and as Challenger put it, “Many companies are anticipating a downturn, and with a still-tight labor market and the Fed’s rate hikes, more cuts will be on the way as we enter 2023.”

From a consumer perspective, those unfortunate to be part of a reduction in force tend to pull back on spending given the uncertain future income stream. But when companies are announcing large-scale layoffs in the thousands, uncertainty tends to creep in for those who fret about being next on the chopping block, creating another headwind to spending, especially around the holidays.

What retailers are saying

After several weeks in each quarterly earnings season, we see a shift toward publicly traded retailer-facing companies, primarily because the majority end their fiscal year in January. That fiscal year-end allows them to capture the full holiday season that is the wave of consumer buying but also returns and post-holiday sales in one quarter. Currently, retailers are serving up their October quarter results and issuing guidance for the current one that tends to be seasonally strong for them. So far, what we’ve seen is a mixed bag:

While Walmart (WMT), Lowe’s (LOW), Home Depot (HD), and TJX Companies (TJX) reported better-than-expected quarterly results, as did Macy’s (M), it was the guidance offered by Target (TGT) that rattled investors. While Target reported its October quarter comp sales rose 2.7%, it warned that softening sales and profit trends that emerged late in its October quarter have persisted into November.

As explained by Target CEO Brian Cornell, “Our guests are exhibiting increasing price sensitivity, becoming more focused on and responsive to promotions and more hesitant to purchase at full price ... Many consumers this year have relied on borrowing or dipping into their savings to manage their weekly budgets but for many consumers, those options are starting to run out.” This led Target to forecast a surprise drop in holiday quarter sales due to inflation and "dramatic changes" in consumer spending, raising questions over discretionary spending.

A day later when Kohl’s (KSS) reported its October quarter results, it also shared that it saw a sales slowdown in October continue into November. Similar to Target, that led Kohl’s to rethink its guidance with the company opting to withdraw its 2022 guidance given “recent volatility in business trends, the significant macroeconomic headwinds” and its own CEO transition.

We’ll see another barrage of retailer earnings reports leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday. Guidance from the likes of Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), American Eagle (AEO), Nordstrom (JWN), Foot Locker (FL), Gap (GPS), and Ross Stores (ROST) will help color in the consumer picture.

A potential bright spot?

With consumers looking to stretch their spending dollars even more so this holiday shopping season, findings from Adobe (ADBE) point to a potential solution. According to Adobe’s Digital Price Index (DPI), online prices decreased 0.7% year-over-year in October after falling 0.2% in September. Double-digit declines were seen in electronics for the third consecutive month while October marked the fourth consecutive month of price drops for computers.

Prices continued to drop for toys and sporting goods as well, but similar to what we’ve seen elsewhere, including the October Consumer Price Index report, grocery prices continued to increase at a double-digit pace. In terms of how Adobe amassed these findings, the Digital Price Index report is based on more than 1 trillion visits to U.S. retail websites.

Some of this price compression is likely due to retailers looking to work down bloated inventory levels reported earlier this year, leveraging digital shopping platforms to do so. The same goes for the electronics and PC markets. And with some retailers reporting October quarter-end inventories that are still higher than year-ago levels, odds are these digital platforms like Amazon (AMZN), Walmart, and Costco (COST) will have a rich offering this holiday season.

As we move into the post-holiday season and retailers look to make room for the spring shopping season, companies like Ross Stores and TJX Companies will be where the bargain hunters are headed. ETF-focused investors looking to capture this shift back to digital shopping may want to consider shares of the Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) or the Global X E-Commerce ETF (EBIZ).

Investors looking to take advantage of holiday shopping trends will need to be aware of the state of the consumer, and strategic with their investments for the remainder of the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.