What Investors Should Note From OPEC's Monthly Oil Market Report

OPEC’s latest Oil Market Report sheds light on the shifting dynamics of the global energy sector. The closely watched report not only provides an updated forecast on demand growth but also dives into the complexities of supply constraints, geopolitical risks, and the ongoing transition toward cleaner energy. Despite a cautious tone, there are key opportunities in oil-focused investments, particularly as demand-supply imbalances create room for strategic gains.



Investors interested in the sector could benefit from focusing on resilient stocks like Diamondback Energy FANG, ExxonMobil XOM and Devon Energy DVN.

Demand Forecast Revisions

OPEC has revised its global oil demand growth projections for 2024 and 2025, marking the third consecutive month of downward adjustments. The group now expects demand to rise by 1.93 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2024, down from the previous estimate of 2.03 million bpd. While these cuts may raise eyebrows, OPEC maintains that the revised numbers are still above the historical pre-pandemic average of 1.4 million bpd. For investors, this indicates that although the pace of growth is slowing, demand remains robust enough to sustain a bullish outlook in the medium term.

Supply Constraints and OPEC’s Output Challenges

OPEC+ has struggled with output reductions, exacerbated by disruptions in key producers like Libya and Iraq. The group’s output fell by 557,000 bpd in September, averaging 40.10 million bpd — well below the required "call" of 42.8 million bpd to balance supply and demand. This shortfall underscores the supply-side tightness in the market. Even with OPEC's plans to gradually increase output starting in December, the gap between actual and required production leaves room for upward pressure on prices in the coming months, making energy investments attractive.



However, external factors weigh on this narrative. Non-OPEC production from regions like the Americas, particularly the United States, Canada and Brazil, is increasing, complicating OPEC's efforts to maintain its grip on the market. According to OPEC’s report, non-OPEC crude supply is set to rise by 1.23 million bpd in 2024, further dampening the group's ability to control global supply.

A Divergence From Other Forecasts

OPEC’s outlook contrasts with other major forecasters like the International Energy Agency (IEA), which projects much lower demand growth for 2024 — around 900,000 bpd. The IEA’s more bearish stance reflects concerns over weaker Chinese demand and the global shift toward cleaner energy alternatives. OPEC, on the other hand, continues to emphasize the resilience of demand in non-OECD countries, supported by industrial activities and transportation needs. Investors should consider this divergence, as it highlights potential risks and opportunities in energy markets depending on how demand trends actually unfold.

Price Pressures and Volatility

Despite a recent uptick in prices due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, crude prices remain well below their 2024 peak. WTI crude futures are hovering around $74 per barrel, significantly lower than the $80+ levels seen earlier this year. The soft pricing environment is largely attributed to weak Chinese demand and increased production from non-OPEC producers. However, OPEC’s planned output increase and potential disruptions from ongoing conflicts could cause price volatility in the coming months, creating entry points for strategic investments in oil.

A Bullish Case for Energy Investments

OPEC’s revisions may signal caution, but for investors, the takeaway remains optimistic. The supply-demand dynamics present a complex but potentially profitable landscape. With OPEC struggling to meet output targets, and demand still above historical norms, energy-focused stocks and investments are likely to see gains. Investors should remain attentive to geopolitical developments and supply constraints, as these factors could push prices higher and sustain strong returns in the energy space.

3 Oil/Energy Stocks to Concentrate On

We recommend keeping track of stocks like Diamondback Energy, ExxonMobil and Devon Energy. Each of these stocks currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Diamondback Energy: Midland, TX-headquartered Diamondback Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration & production company with its primary focus on the Permian Basin, where it has more than 490,000 net acres. Its activities are concentrated in the Wolfcamp, Spraberry and Bone Spring formations.



ExxonMobil: It is one of the largest publicly traded oil and gas companies in the world with operations that span almost every corner of the globe. Spring, TX-based ExxonMobil is fully integrated, meaning it participates in every aspect related to energy — from oil production, to refining and marketing.



Devon Energy: Devon is an independent energy company whose oil and gas operations are mainly concentrated in the onshore areas of North America, primarily in the United States. The company’s assets are spread across the key oil assets of Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Anadarko Basin and Powder River Basin.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.