What Investors Should Know About a Viking Therapeutics Insider's $2 Million Stock Sale

Key Points

One Viking Therapeutics insider sold 57,661 shares of the company for about $1.9 million on Monday.

The sale represented 23.29% of Zante's direct holdings, which fell from 247,552 to 189,891 shares, as reported.

All activity occurred in direct ownership -- no indirect entities or family trusts were involved; the transaction included derivative context.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Greg Zante, the chief financial officer of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX), reported the direct sale of 57,661 shares of the biotech in multiple open-market transactions valued at $1.9 million, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 57,661 Transaction value $1.9 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 189,891 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $6.1 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($32.90); post-transaction value based on position value at the Monday transaction price.

Key questions

How significant was this sale relative to Greg Zante's recent trading activity?

This 57,661-share disposition is above his recent median sale size of 50,309 shares since May, but the high proportion (23.29%) of direct holdings impacted is explained by his diminished available share balance after prior transactions.

This 57,661-share disposition is above his recent median sale size of 50,309 shares since May, but the high proportion (23.29%) of direct holdings impacted is explained by his diminished available share balance after prior transactions. Did Zante retain substantial equity exposure after the transaction?

Post-sale, Zante directly holds 189,891 shares (valued at $6.1 million as of Monday) and 91,000 options outstanding.

Post-sale, Zante directly holds 189,891 shares (valued at $6.1 million as of Monday) and 91,000 options outstanding. How does the company's recent stock performance contextualize this transaction?

Viking Therapeutics shares closed at $32.14 on Monday, reflecting a one-year decline of 18.62%.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Monday) $32.90 Market capitalization $3.62 billion Net income (TTM) ($237.39 million) 1-year price change (18.62%)

Company snapshot

Viking Therapeutics develops clinical-stage therapeutics targeting metabolic and endocrine disorders, with a pipeline including VK2809 (NASH/NAFLD), VK5211 (hip fracture recovery), VK0612 (type 2 diabetes), and VK0214 (X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy).

The company operates a research-driven business model focused on the development and potential future commercialization or licensing of proprietary drug candidates.

Primary customers will include healthcare providers, hospitals, and specialty clinics treating metabolic, endocrine, and rare disease patients, pending regulatory approvals.

Viking Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine diseases. With a lean team and a diversified pipeline, the company aims to address significant unmet medical needs through innovative small molecule therapeutics. Its strategic emphasis on selective receptor modulators positions it to compete in high-value specialty pharmaceutical markets as its assets progress through clinical development.

What this transaction means for investors

Viking Therapeutics’ shares have fallen roughly 19% over the past year, sharply underperforming the S&P 500’s approximately 18% gain, even as the company continues to advance a deep metabolic pipeline. Earlier this month, the company completed enrollment in a Phase 1 maintenance dosing study for VK2735, its dual GLP-1 and GIP agonist for obesity, while continuing two large Phase 3 trials with data expected later this year. Progress across those programs remains the dominant driver of long-term value rather than short-term share price volatility.



Against that backdrop, CFO Greg Zante sold 57,661 shares at a weighted average price of $32.90, totaling about $1.9 million, according to an SEC filing. Crucially, the Form 4 notes the shares were automatically sold to satisfy tax withholding obligations tied to the vesting of restricted and performance-based stock units. In other words, the transaction was non-discretionary and did not reflect a judgment call on valuation or clinical outlook.



After the sale, Zante still holds 189,891 shares directly and 91,000 options, maintaining substantial exposure to future upside. The biggest takeaway? Tax-driven insider sales at development-stage biotechs say little about conviction, even if shares aren’t doing so well. Viking’s trajectory will hinge on clinical data quality and regulatory progress, not administrative equity events.

Glossary

Insider ownership: The percentage of a company's shares held by its executives, directors, or key employees.

Open-market transaction: The purchase or sale of securities on a public exchange, rather than through private arrangements.

Form 4: A required SEC filing disclosing insider trades by company officers, directors, or major shareholders.

Derivative context: Involvement of financial instruments like options or warrants whose value is based on underlying securities.

Options outstanding: The total number of unexercised stock options currently held by employees or insiders.

Direct ownership: Shares held personally by an individual, not through trusts or other entities.

Vesting: The process by which an employee earns the right to receive stock or options over time.

Clinical-stage: Refers to pharmaceutical products currently being tested in human clinical trials, not yet approved for sale.

NASH/NAFLD: Liver diseases: Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Selective receptor modulators: Drugs designed to target specific cell receptors to achieve desired therapeutic effects with fewer side effects.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 11, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Viking Therapeutics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.