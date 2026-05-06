What Investors Should Know About This Universal Insurance Holdings Insider Sale

Key Points

Downes sold 20,000 directly held shares for a total transaction value of ~$794,000 on April 29, 2026, at a weighted average price of $39.69 per share.

This transaction represented 1.66% of Downes’ direct holdings and 1.59% of his total combined direct and indirect position at the time.

All shares sold were from direct holdings; Downes retains 1,188,255 shares directly and 50,000 shares via indirect ownership entities (by children, by spouse).

The size and cadence of this sale are consistent with Downes’s historical pattern of routine, capacity-driven, open-market sales.

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Sean P. Downes, Executive Chairman of Universal Insurance Holdings (NYSE:UVE), reported the direct sale of 20,000 common shares for a total consideration of approximately $794,000, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 20,000 Transaction value ~$794,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 1,188,255 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 50,000 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$46.6 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($39.69); post-transaction value based on April 29, 2026 market close ($39.69).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Downes’s historical transaction cadence?

Downes has consistently executed open-market sales of approximately 20,000 shares per event, with the current transaction aligning closely with his established pattern of routine liquidity management over the past three years.

Downes has consistently executed open-market sales of approximately 20,000 shares per event, with the current transaction aligning closely with his established pattern of routine liquidity management over the past three years. What impact does the sale have on Downes’s ownership in Universal Insurance Holdings?

The sale reduced his direct share count by 1.66%, leaving him with 1,188,255 shares directly and 50,000 shares indirectly, representing a continued material stake in the company.

The sale reduced his direct share count by 1.66%, leaving him with 1,188,255 shares directly and 50,000 shares indirectly, representing a continued material stake in the company. Were any indirect holdings or derivative securities involved in this transaction?

No indirect holdings or derivative securities were transacted; the sale was entirely from Downes’s direct common stock holdings, and his indirect ownership via family entities remains unchanged.

No indirect holdings or derivative securities were transacted; the sale was entirely from Downes’s direct common stock holdings, and his indirect ownership via family entities remains unchanged. Does the transaction reflect a change in sentiment or strategy?

The consistency in sale size and timing, combined with the relatively small percentage of holdings involved, suggests ongoing portfolio diversification or liquidity rather than a shift in outlook.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.60 billion Net income (TTM) $195.80 million Dividend yield 2.36% Price (as of market close April 29, 2026) $39.69

* One-year performance is calculated using April 29, 2026, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers personal residential insurance products, including homeowners, renters, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire coverage, as well as allied lines and personal property, liability, and articles insurance.

Generates revenue primarily through underwriting insurance policies, managing reinsurance programs, and providing direct-to-consumer and agent-distributed insurance solutions.

Targets individual homeowners and renters in the United States, utilizing both independent agents and online platforms to reach customers.

Universal Insurance Holdings provides property and casualty insurance solutions, with a focus on personal residential coverage. The company leverages a combination of agent networks and digital platforms to broaden market reach and streamline policy administration. The company integrates underwriting, claims management, and reinsurance operations.

What this transaction means for investors

Sean Downes’ sale of Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) is a small amount relative to his total holdings, just 1.66% of his pre-sale shares, and that’s not even counting shares held indirectly by his spouse and children. Executives sell shares in their company’s stock for a variety of reasons, most of which have nothing to do with their opinion of the company’s fundamentals or its future value.

UVE may appeal to investors seeking exposure to the insurance sector, based on past performance. It has a dividend of $0.16 per share to be paid out on May 15, and some analysts are calling it an undervalued stock. The insurance sector is often viewed as relatively defensive because insurance is an essential service, and many companies in the industry pay consistent dividends. While recessions may have a minor effect on profits, people need to insure their assets even in a weak economy.

Individual investors who want exposure to the insurance sector may prefer to invest in a broader range of companies to further minimize risk. Consider ETFs such as SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEMKT:KIE), which provides broad exposure across large, mid, and small-cap insurance stocks in an equal-weighted index. An equal-weighted approach can help reduce concentration risk by limiting exposure to any single insurer, making it especially attractive to investors with a lower risk tolerance.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.