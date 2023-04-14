What Investors Should Know About This Morning's Bank Earnings

JP Morgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC) and Citi (C), all released their highly anticipated earnings this morning, and so far, the big banks are three for three. All of them beat expectations and all three stocks are trading higher in this morning’s premarket as I write. That is good for shareholders in those corporations, but it is also good for the rest of us in one way, clearly indicating as it does that the problems that beset a few smaller and regional banks in recent weeks haven’t “trickled up” to negatively impact the big boys.

To some people, it may seem strange to celebrate ever bigger profits on Wall Street. I mean there is only so much cash in the world, and the more of it that gets syphoned off into the already well-funded bank accounts of institutional traders and investment bankers, the less of it there is for everyone else. However, anyone who lived and invested through 2008 and 2009 understands that bank profits and the confidence they engender are essential to the system, and that we are all better off when the big banks are doing well. This time, however, bigger than expected profits for banks may not be good for everyone.

What should interest investors most about these results is not that they were good, but that they were a surprise. “Good” Q1 earnings for banks who had successfully managed duration risk were almost inevitable in a quarter of rising rates. That is something that has been written and talked about for a year or so, and we have all heard that bank stocks are the place to be as the Fed continues to battle inflation by hiking rates. And yet, this morning, the market seems to be surprised that that is exactly what happened.

That is largely because the banking industry has not really been able to capitalize on higher interest rates in terms of overall profits until recently. The drop in the stock market and bond values that has resulted had, for the previous three quarters, offset the increased earnings from the banks’ core lending business that comes from higher rates. In some cases, most notably Silicon Valley Bank, the drop in asset values had even completely overwhelmed those core profits. In Q1, however, the stock and bond markets stabilized and recovered somewhat, and the likes of JPM, WFC and C have been able to increase overall earnings by even more than expected.

The questions for investors at this point are, though, can that continue and will it benefit the market as a whole?

The answers are yes for a while, and probably not.

The market is still anticipating a pause by the Fed soon and a reversal to actual rate cuts around the end of this year, which will support both stock and bond prices for a while. These results, however, will have calmed the FOMC’s fears about rate hikes causing a full-on banking crisis, and that will make it that much easier for the Fed to continue with rate increases should they deem it necessary. Without concerns about systemic problems in banking, it is very likely that they will do just that. The rate of inflation is falling, for sure, but it is still way above the Fed’s stated target of 2%, and their credibility depends to some extent on them getting to, or close to, that level.

That is why we are seeing the reaction we are experiencing this morning, with individual bank stocks climbing, but the rest of the market trading slightly lower. Gradually increasing rates offer banks the best possible conditions for their business but rates any higher than they are now will have a negative impact on economic activity before too long. Those trends are likely to continue, so what we have heard for a year or so, that bank stocks are the place to be on a relative basis, is probably truer now and for the next few months than it has ever been.

