What Investors Should Know About the Pot and Gambling Industries

As a normal, well-adjusted human being, I don’t usually like to draw attention to where I have been wrong over the years. I am, however, always aware of those times. One thing that I, along with many others, have gotten wrong over the last few years is the potential of “vice” stocks. The move to legalize both online gambling and adult-use and medical marijuana would seem to offer huge opportunity but, recently at least, high-profile stocks in both industries have been disappointing.

This is in part due to the nature of new businesses with such huge potential, part a result of taxation and regulation, and in part down to just the nature of markets.

The potential is unquestionable. According to a report on businesswire.com the legal cannabis market in America is expected to grow to over $38 billion by 2028, and with such unlikely states like South Carolina and Mississippi looking to pass medical marijuana laws, even that could well prove to be an underestimate. On the gambling side, it is estimated that Americans were betting around $150 billion on sports alone every year using illegal online platforms. When you factor in online casino and poker games and the global nature of the business, it is no wonder that some people, including me, got a bit giddy about the prospects for online gaming companies.

So far, though, harnessing that potential has proven difficult. Both industries face significant opposition wherever they are proposed. As they become established, the facts seem to bely the opponents’ main arguments but that doesn’t stop the opposition. You often hear people say, for example, that marijuana businesses will reduce property values or attract crime, and yet study after study, in city after city, in state after state where legalization has passed, show that to be not true. If anything, there is often a net positive to areas where such businesses operate. However, to many people, it just doesn’t feel as if that could be true. It is the classic American issue right now, where a vocal minority trust their feelings more than facts, resulting in an argument that can never be settled.

This is one area, though, where Gordon Gekko is probably right, and greed really is good. It is the greed of state and local politicians, their desire for all the tax and fee revenues that come with legalization of cannabis and gambling, that are driving change. The problem for companies in the industries, however, is that those same politicians control the conditions under which they are allowed to operate. That leads to a host of well-intentioned regulations that restrict opportunities and profits for those that participate. History suggests that as time goes on, the more onerous of those regulations will be relaxed as the politicians realize that they are killing the goose that lays the golden egg. But for now, they are slowing growth.

Part of the problem in both industries has been the inability of companies so far to gain an advantage in market share, and the cost of their attempts to do so.

In cannabis, much of that is down to legislative restrictions that limit ownership of individual retail establishments, cultivation locations and processing sites, combined with the fact that each state operates separately. The best way for companies to seek growth in that environment is to integrate vertically and establish strong distribution networks. Some companies, such as Tilray (TLRY), are taking that to its logical conclusion by partnering with or acquiring existing alcohol or tobacco businesses. However, unless or until federal law changes to allow interstate commerce, the benefits of that strategy will be limited.

In gambling, it is the massive marketing costs that companies are incurring in an attempt to grab market share as states open up that are holding things up. If you live in a state where online gaming is legal, you will no doubt have seen ads offering huge sign-up bonuses and no-brainer bets for first time users of the competing platforms. These are one-off offers, but as the results so far of a company like Draft Kings (DKNG) have shown, they have a big negative impact while they are available.

Probably the biggest factor behind the big losses in cannabis and gambling stocks, though, is where they started from. Both industries attracted fanatical buyers in the early days, pushing stocks up to ridiculous level that priced in every bit of potential and assumed perfect execution.

Eventually, and inevitably, that will be overdone too, and momentum will shift. Business conditions for companies operating in these two markets will get better, too. Federal law and public opinion will change, allowing cannabis businesses to operate with much less opposition in an environment that allows them to trade across state lines and to access basic business tools, such as conventional banking. Gambling companies will stop cutting each other’s throats in the battle for market share, will keep a lot more of their profits and look more seriously at geographic expansion, particularly on a global scale. When that time comes, stocks like TLRY and DKNG that have positioned themselves for success will find it, and investors who buy low and keep the faith will be rewarded.

