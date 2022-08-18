What Investors Should Know About the Fed Minutes and How They Should React

Yesterday, the Fed released the minutes of their last meeting, an event that the market had eagerly awaited, hoping that it would provide some clarity as to the FOMC’s policy intentions. In that regard, though, the release was generally regarded as somewhat disappointing. We really learned nothing new and, if anything, it seemed at first glance that the picture was more muddied after the release than it was before. With reflection, however, the fact that the minutes told us nothing new tells us something very important: more rate hikes are coming.

There was some acknowledgement by the committee members that continuing to raise rates could cause problems by slowing the economy too far and too fast, prompting a recession. Some say that gives these minutes a more dovish tone than before, but it is really just the Fed acknowledging the obvious, that raising interest rates and reducing liquidity in the financial system at the same time does have a possible downside. They recognized the risks but stayed committed to their current course.

The market reaction to the release told the story as far as traders and investors were concerned:

The above chart is for the last twenty-four hours of trading in the E-Mini S&P 500 futures front end contract (ES). As you can see, the initial reaction to the release was positive, but then around forty minutes later, as the actual text was read and digested, stocks turned lower. That, combined with a lack of direction in the market early this morning, indicates that the minutes were more confusing than clarifying.

However, the fact that the committee recognizes the risks but is committed to still hiking rates does send a clear message. They said that they would monitor economic data to see if there was an adverse effect on the economy, but economic data is, by definition backward-looking. So, what they are implying is that they will react to recessionary pressure only once it is already a factor.

The only way there can be a happy ending here is where the timing works out perfectly and inflation returns to their 2% target level without a real and damaging recession. Unfortunately, the FOMC’s reliance on backward-looking data makes that look unlikely. It is possible, of course, but changing monetary policy is a bit like steering an aircraft carrier. Course adjustments take time to be felt and are much more effective if done well in front of any anticipated obstacle.

The net result of all this from a market perspective is that we are back to where we were a month or two ago, where the most likely scenario is that at some point the economy will contract quite dramatically in response to tighter monetary policy. These minutes show that while the FOMC understands that, and that they aren’t too worried about it, which means that another leg down in stocks during the fall is probably going to come before we can really rally effectively.

For most investors, that means that patience will be required. If you held on through the last drop you are probably feeling relieved and vindicated right now, but another steep decline may worry you enough to make a bad decision and sell out. That would be a mistake. If we do see a recession, it will be one that has almost been engineered by the Fed’s policies and if that is the case, then reversing it will be just about changing policy, something these minutes make clear they are already considering at some point.

You may want to trim some positions now to free up cash to deploy should there be another drop, and that might make sense, but the most important thing is to understand what caused it if it comes, and know that it will be a temporary phenomenon.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.