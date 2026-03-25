What Investors Should Know About One HeartFlow Insider's $2 Million Stock Sale

Key Points

HeartFlow's chief medical officer exercised 67,017 options and sold 64,533 Common Stock shares on March 19, 2026, generating proceeds of about $1.66 million at an average price around $25.69 per share.

The sale represented 22.36% of Campbell’s direct common stock holdings at the time of the transaction.

All trading activity was direct; the Form 4 filing indicates that indirect holdings of 145,540 shares remain.

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Rogers Campbell, the chief medical officer of HeartFlow (NASDAQ:HTFL), reported the exercise of 67,017 options and the immediate sale of 64,533 shares of Common Stock for a transaction value of approximately $1.66 million, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 64,533 Transaction value $1.7 million Post-transaction common stock shares (direct) 78,518 Post-transaction common stock shares (indirect) 145,540 Post-transaction common stock value (direct ownership) ~$2.03 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($25.69); post-transaction value based on March 19, 2026 market close ($25.69).

Key questions

What does the transaction structure indicate about Campbell’s intent?

The option exercise and immediate sale of 64,533 shares, all via direct ownership, aligns with routine liquidity under a Rule 10b5-1 plan and does not signal a shift in strategic commitment.

The option exercise and immediate sale of 64,533 shares, all via direct ownership, aligns with routine liquidity under a Rule 10b5-1 plan and does not signal a shift in strategic commitment. How did this trade impact Campbell’s overall ownership position?

The transaction reduced direct Common Stock holdings from 288,591 to 78,518 shares, a reduction of approximately 72.8%, but left indirect holdings unchanged; Campbell still controls 78,518 shares directly and 145,540 shares indirectly post-trade, at least according to the Form 4 filing.

The transaction reduced direct Common Stock holdings from 288,591 to 78,518 shares, a reduction of approximately 72.8%, but left indirect holdings unchanged; Campbell still controls 78,518 shares directly and 145,540 shares indirectly post-trade, at least according to the Form 4 filing. What is the significance of outstanding derivative capacity?

Campbell retains stock options (direct), providing substantial future conversion potential and signaling ongoing alignment with share price performance.

Campbell retains stock options (direct), providing substantial future conversion potential and signaling ongoing alignment with share price performance. How does the size of this trade relate to recent capacity and historical cadence?

The sale was in line with Campbell’s recent activity, reflecting available direct holdings rather than a discretionary change in trading pace.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-03-19) $25.69 Market capitalization $2.4 billion Revenue (TTM) $161.9 million Net income (TTM) ($125.4 million)

Company snapshot

HeartFlow offers the HeartFlow Platform, which provides AI-driven, non-invasive 3D modeling and analysis of coronary artery disease from CT angiography scans.

The firm generates revenue through the sale of its diagnostic platform and related healthcare information services to hospitals and cardiology practices.

It targets healthcare providers, hospitals, and cardiologists managing patients with suspected or known coronary artery disease worldwide.

HeartFlow leverages advanced artificial intelligence and computational fluid dynamics to deliver precise, non-invasive cardiac diagnostics. The company's scalable platform addresses critical needs in cardiovascular care by improving diagnostic accuracy and patient management. Its technology-driven approach positions HeartFlow as a leader in the medical healthcare information services sector, with a focus on innovation and clinical impact.

What this transaction means for investors

The option exercise paired with an immediate sale here, executed under a pre-arranged plan, suggests routine and administrative selling rather than a shift in conviction, even keeping in mind that the transaction meaningfully reduced direct common stock holdings.



At HeartFlow, the more relevant signal remains operating momentum. The company reported full-year 2025 revenue of about $176 million, up 40% year over year, with fourth-quarter revenue reaching $49.1 million and gross margins approaching 80%. Growth continues to be driven by rising adoption of its AI-powered cardiac imaging platform, with expanding U.S. coverage and a growing installed base supporting volume gains. Management is guiding to roughly $218 million to $222 million in revenue for 2026, implying continued double-digit expansion. This backdrop helps explain why shares have held relatively steady over the past year despite ongoing net losses, as investors weigh strong top-line growth against continued investment in commercialization and R&D.



Ultimately, the insider activity here appears mechanical, and the real debate should center on execution. If HeartFlow can sustain high growth and move toward profitability, the current flat stock performance may prove more of a pause than a ceiling.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.