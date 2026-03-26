What Investors Should Know About NBT Bancorp Stock as One Insider Reports Selling $99K in Shares

Key Points

Randolph sold 2,400 directly held shares on March 13, 2026, generating proceeds of approximately $99,000 at a reported price of $41.30 per share.

This transaction represented 17.46% of direct holdings, reducing Randolph's direct ownership to 11,349 shares.

No indirect or derivative securities were involved; all shares transacted were held directly in common stock.

Randolph retains 11,349 shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. common stock (direct).

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On March 13, 2026, Randolph Sparks, Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB), reported the direct sale of 2,400 shares of common stock for a total consideration of $99,000, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 2,400 Transaction value $99K Post-transaction common shares (direct) 11,349 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $471K

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($41.30); post-transaction value based on March 13, 2026 market close ($470,643.03).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Randolph's historical transaction cadence and size?

This is only the second open-market sale Randolph has executed since at least April 2022, and at 2,400 shares, it exceeds the previous sale of 1,000 shares; both sales together represent 3,400 shares, with the most recent accounting for 17.46% of reported direct holdings at the time.

This is only the second open-market sale Randolph has executed since at least April 2022, and at 2,400 shares, it exceeds the previous sale of 1,000 shares; both sales together represent 3,400 shares, with the most recent accounting for 17.46% of reported direct holdings at the time. Did the transaction materially alter Randolph's ownership position?

While the sale reduced direct holdings by 17.46%, Randolph continues to hold 11,349 shares directly, maintaining a residual equity position in NBT Bancorp Inc. common stock.

While the sale reduced direct holdings by 17.46%, Randolph continues to hold 11,349 shares directly, maintaining a residual equity position in NBT Bancorp Inc. common stock. Was there any indirect or derivative participation in this transaction?

No, the filing discloses only direct sales of common stock; there were no indirect holdings or derivative securities such as options involved in this event.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 3/13/26) $41.30 Market capitalization $2.13 billion Revenue (TTM) $694.4 million 1-year price change -2.5%

* 1-year performance calculated using March 13th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

NBT Bancorp offers a broad suite of commercial and retail banking services, including deposit accounts, commercial and consumer loans, mortgages, wealth management, insurance, and retirement plan consulting.

The firm generates revenue primarily through net interest income from lending activities, complemented by fee-based income from wealth management and insurance services.

It serves individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and institutional clients across the Northeastern United States through its branch and digital banking network.

NBT Bancorp Inc. is a regional financial holding company with a diversified portfolio of banking, wealth management, and insurance services. The company leverages its extensive branch network and digital platforms to serve a broad customer base across multiple states.

What this transaction means for investors

This move is interesting given its size relative to Sparks’ remaining direct holdings (as reported), but it still seems more like a measured liquidity move rather than a shift in outlook.



It’s worth noting that NBT shares have had a fairly lackluster stretch, falling about 2.5% over the past year. But recent performance suggests underlying momentum is at least holding. The bank generated $169.2 million in full-year net income, up from $140.6 million the prior year, while diluted earnings per share rose to $3.33. Growth was supported by balance sheet expansion following the Evans Bancorp acquisition, which helped add to roughly $1.63 billion in loans and translated to $1.95 billion in deposits. And profitability metrics also remain solid, with return on average tangible common equity above 14% for the year.



Ultimately, although insider selling can raise eyebrows, this looks more like personal portfolio management against a backdrop of steady execution. And that’s what investors should remain focused on.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.