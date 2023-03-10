What Investors Should Know About Bank Stocks

Anyone who lived through the events of 2008 will have felt a bit of a chill over the last two days as they hear talk of a “bank meltdown,” but for those who traded through it, those words will have much deeper meaning. Presumably, that is why bank stocks dropped so much since the Silicon Valley Bank story has unfolded. Of course, we still don’t know if any of the major banks or other regionals have any significant exposure to SVB Financial (SIVB), but the situation there is so unique, and the level of liquidity among banks is general is so much higher than in 2008, that a real bank crisis looks unlikely.

Traders and investors alike are all too aware that no profit or loss on a position is real until you exit the trade, and what happened to SIVB was that they were forced to exit their relatively safe positions in Treasuries at what looks like the worst possible time, realizing substantial losses. Their main investors were, as their name suggests, tech venture capital companies and funds, many of whom who quickly pulled funds once the bank made it known that the paper value of their bonds had declined as rates had risen. That made a theoretical problem real as SVB had to sell Treasuries to cover the withdrawals.

That is a very specific instance, as obviously not every bank is financed by cash-strapped tech funds, but it will have reminded traders that the book value of all fixed income instruments will have fallen everywhere. That will have impacted not just the overall value of the institutions, but also their liquidity positions. Most people assume that the lower “mark to market” would be a temporary blip, but the current situation is prompting the market to reflect the issue in current pricing. In addition, banks hold a certain percentage of their capital in what are ironically known as “safe” liquid assets like Treasuries, so a fall in the price of those assets affects their liquidity positions.

Again, that is a scary thing to anyone who traded through 2008 and 2009, but the liquidity positions of banks in general is completely different now from where it was then. There were a lot of causes of that crisis, but the relaxing of regulations on banks, including liquidity requirements, that preceded it made contagion much more worrisome than it might have been previously. What it taught us was that those requirements may be an unwelcome burden on banks in good times, but when things got tough, they make it less likely that the entire global financial system will collapse or have to be rescued with taxpayers’ money.

The increased liquidity that was mandated after that crisis is showing its worth today. Over the last couple of days, as the Silicon Valley Bank saga has unfolded, the Secured Overnight Funding Rate (SOFR), the rate banks charge to lend overnight to other banks, hasn’t moved. That suggests that overall, lending banks are as confident now of the ability of borrowing banks to repay as they were a week or two ago, before most people had even heard of Silicon Valley Bank.

As for SIVB, they will presumably look to raise capital from sources other than the VC funds that invested in them before, or they may look to sell the entity completely. They may be successful in that, but the more interesting opportunity for investors, though, is in the big, money-center banks that have dropped significantly over the last couple of days.

This looks like a very specific issue that has beset one institution, and something that says more about the well-documented struggles of some areas of the tech sector in the second half of last year than it does about banking or current liquidity conditions. In that light the 10% drop in Bank of America (BAC) or similar declines in the likes of Citi (C), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Morgan Stanley (MS) look overdone.

The bounce back in those stocks may not come immediately given the worries about to what extent lower Treasury prices have been accounted for in the stock prices, but it will come at some point because, based on what we know so far, there is no existential risk to any of the big banks. To put it another way, the selling is getting to the point where it is based on fear bordering on panic, and that is usually a good time to buy.

