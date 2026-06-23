What Investors Should Know About Aeva's $7 Million Insider Sale

Key Points

The CEO of AEVA reported an aggregate disposition totaling 275,349 shares for a transaction value of $6.76 million across eight open-market trades on June 16, 2026.

Of the shares sold, 225,349 were directly held and 50,000 were indirectly held via trust structures.

The transaction was made pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Soroush Salehian Dardashti, Chief Executive Officer of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA), reported the sale of 275,349 shares of common stock for approximately $6.76 million in multiple open-market transactions on June 16, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 275,349 Shares sold (direct) 225,349 Shares sold (indirect) 50,000 Transaction value $6.8 million Post-transaction common shares (direct) 1,659,957 Post-transaction common shares (indirect) 1,470,808

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($24.57); post-transaction value based on June 16, 2026 market close price available in the SEC filing.

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to the CEO’s historical sell activity?

The sale exceeds the historical mean for Salehian’s sell transactions (189,666 shares).

The sale exceeds the historical mean for Salehian’s sell transactions (189,666 shares). Was this transaction part of a pre-arranged plan, and were there any derivative or option-related components?

All shares sold were non-derivative common stock.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-06-16) $24.57 Market capitalization $1.54 billion Revenue (TTM) $20.97 million Net income (TTM) -$145.54 million

* 1-year performance metrics, if shown, use June 16, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

AEVA develops and markets 4D LiDAR-on-chip sensing solutions using proprietary frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) technology, with applications in autonomous vehicles, consumer electronics, health monitoring, industrial automation, and security.

The firm generates revenue through the sale of 4D LiDAR-on-chip sensors and related technology for use in autonomous vehicles, consumer electronics, industrial automation, and security applications.

It targets automotive OEMs, industrial automation firms, consumer electronics companies, and other enterprises seeking advanced perception systems for automation and safety.

Aeva Technologies, Inc. operates at the intersection of next-generation sensing and automation, leveraging its proprietary FMCW LiDAR-on-chip platform to address a diverse set of high-growth markets. The company's strategy centers on enabling safer and more efficient automation across industries by providing compact, high-performance perception solutions. Its competitive advantage stems from unique technology integration and a focus on scalable, multi-industry adoption.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale ultimately looks more like routine executive portfolio management than a statement about Aeva's long-term prospects, particularly since the filing is explicit that the shares were sold “automatically sold in a non-discretionary transaction… to cover tax withholding obligations.” Aeva shares are still down about 14% over the past year, and the transaction does not appear out of line with prior insider activity.



What's arguably more noteworthy is the progress the company has made operationally. Aeva reported record first-quarter revenue of $6.3 million, up from $3.4 million a year earlier, as commercial deployments accelerated across markets. The company delivered production-intent Atlas sensors to Daimler Truck, shipped its first Atlas Ultra sensors to a major European automaker, expanded work with Nvidia’s DRIVE Hyperion platform, and highlighted growing traction with customers, including Forterra and Nikon.



The company ended the quarter with $224.5 million in available liquidity, giving it capital to continue investing in commercialization efforts despite posting a first-quarter operating loss of $35.1 million (which was up from a loss of $30.4 million one year earlier).



For long-term investors, the key takeaway is that Aeva remains an execution story. Insider sales can attract attention, but the bigger question is whether the company's growing list of automotive and industrial programs can translate into sustained revenue growth and a path toward profitability.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.