What Investors Should Know About This $663,000 REX Insider Sale Amid Record Earnings

Key Points

REX's executive chairman sold 15,186 shares on June 18, 2026 for a transaction value of about $663,000, at a weighted average price of around $43.64 per share.

The transaction represented approximately 0.52% of Stuart Rose's direct common stock holdings.

Only direct shares were involved; post-transaction, 573,094 shares are held directly and 2,328,324 indirectly via a foundation, according to the filing.

Rose retains 2,901,418 shares (direct and indirect) in total, the filing states.

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Stuart A. Rose, Executive Chairman of REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX), disclosed the direct sale of 15,186 shares of common stock for a transaction value of approximately $663,000, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded (direct) 15,186 Transaction value ~$663,000 Post-transaction common shares (direct) 573,094 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$25.12 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($43.64); post-transaction value based on June 18, 2026 market close ($43.64).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Rose's typical trade size and cadence?

Over the past 10 sell transactions, the mean trade size has been approximately 22,755 shares. This 15,186-share sale is smaller than average.

Over the past 10 sell transactions, the mean trade size has been approximately 22,755 shares. This 15,186-share sale is smaller than average. What is the impact on Rose's overall ownership and direct exposure?

The filing notes Rose continues to own 2,901,418 shares (direct and indirect), maintaining a meaningful economic interest in the company.

The filing notes Rose continues to own 2,901,418 shares (direct and indirect), maintaining a meaningful economic interest in the company. Were any indirect holdings or derivative securities affected?

No indirect shares or derivative securities were involved; indirect ownership through the a foundation remains unchanged at 2,328,324 shares.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $1.4 billion Revenue (TTM) $648.6 million Net income (TTM) $92.73 million 1-year price change 77.10%

* 1-year price change calculated using June 18, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

REX produces and distributes ethanol, corn, distillers grains, industrial-grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. Dry distillers grains serve as a key animal feed ingredient.

The firm generates revenue primarily from the sale of ethanol and related co-products to wholesale fuel distributors and agricultural markets.

It supplies ethanol and related products across the United States, including dry distillers grains used in animal feed.

REX American Resources Corporation is a specialty chemicals company focused on ethanol production and the distribution of related agricultural and energy products. With a lean workforce and efficient operations, the company leverages its vertically integrated model to maximize value from both core ethanol sales and high-margin co-products. Its established presence in the U.S. fuels and animal feed markets supports consistent financial performance and positions it as a competitive supplier within the renewable fuels sector.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale ultimately looks more like routine portfolio management than a meaningful change in conviction. While insider selling can attract attention, the transaction was smaller than Stuart Rose's average sale over the past several years and leaves him with ownership of roughly 2.9 million shares. The backdrop is also notably different from what investors might expect from a company facing operational headwinds. REX recently reported the strongest first quarter earnings per share in its history, benefiting from lower corn costs, production tax credit income, and continued profitability across its ethanol operations. First-quarter net income attributable to shareholders more than doubled year over year to $18.5 million, while diluted earnings per share climbed to $0.56 from $0.26.



Management struck an optimistic tone. CEO Zafar Rizvi said the company's core ethanol business continued its "exceptional record of sustained profitability and earnings strength" and highlighted opportunities tied to the 45Z tax credit program. REX is also nearing completion of an expansion project at its One Earth facility and continues advancing its carbon capture initiative.



For long-term investors, the bigger story is execution rather than insider activity. With no bank debt, more than $364 million in liquidity, and several growth projects underway, REX appears focused on capitalizing on favorable renewable fuels market conditions. Rose's sale is worth noting, but his remaining stake suggests he still has significant skin in the game.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.