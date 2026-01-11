What Investors Should Know About a $520K Evolv CEO Stock Sale as Shares Jump 130%

Key Points

According to a recent Form 4, the CEO of Evolv Technologies sold 74,322 shares of the company's stock for about $522,483.66.

This disposition represented 34.57% of Kedzierski's direct holdings, reducing direct ownership, as reported, from 215,000 to 140,678 shares.

No indirect holdings were reported post-transaction; all shares involved were directly held with the sale executed immediately after option exercise involving 207,000 underlying shares.

On Monday, John Kedzierski, the president and CEO of Evolv Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:EVLV), completed an open-market sale of 74,322 directly held shares, following the exercise of 207,000 options, as disclosed in an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 74,322 Transaction value $522,483.66 Post-transaction shares (direct) 140,678 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $1.03 million

Key questions

What was the structure and context of this transaction?

The reported sale followed the exercise of 207,000 options, with 74,322 shares sold in the open market and the remainder retained as direct holdings, as indicated in the Form 4 and derivative transaction disclosures.

The sale reduced direct ownership by 34.57%, from 215,000 to 140,678 shares, while leaving no indirect holdings, per the SEC filing.

Shares were sold at $7.03 per share, with the stock closing at $7.31 on Jan. 5; this equates to a one-year total return of 132.69% as of the transaction date.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Monday) $7.03 Market capitalization $1.2 billion Revenue (TTM) $136.50 million 1-year price change 132.69%

Company snapshot

Evolv Technologies offers AI-driven touchless security screening systems, including Evolv Express and Evolv Edge, which are designed to detect weapons and explosives as individuals pass through at walking speed.

The company generates revenue through the sale of hardware, software subscriptions, and analytics platforms that provide security insights and operational data to clients.

It serves venues with high foot traffic, such as stadiums, schools, entertainment venues, and other public spaces requiring advanced security solutions.

Evolv Technologies Holdings operates at the intersection of security and artificial intelligence, delivering scalable, touchless screening solutions for public venues. The company's focus on rapid, non-invasive threat detection addresses growing demand for efficient security in high-traffic environments. Its integrated analytics and AI-driven approach differentiate its offerings within the security and protection services industry.

What this transaction means for investors

Transactions tied to equity vesting can raise questions at first glance, but they often say more about tax mechanics than conviction, especially when paired with improving fundamentals.



In this case, the Form 4 shows the sale was executed solely to cover withholding taxes triggered by the vesting of restricted stock units, not a discretionary reduction in exposure. After the sale, John Kedzierski continues to hold a sizable direct stake, and there are no other dispositions on record.



The more durable story sits in the operating results at Evolv Technologies Holdings. In the third quarter, revenue rose 57% year over year to $42.9 million, while annual recurring revenue climbed 25% to $117.2 million. Losses narrowed sharply, with adjusted EBITDA turning positive at $5.1 million, and management raised full-year 2025 revenue guidance to $142 million to $145 million, implying up to 40% growth.



Ultimately, though shares are up a staggering 133% this past year, this sale looks to say more about tax planning than a change in conviction.

Glossary

Open-market sale: Selling securities on a public exchange rather than through a private transaction.

Option exercise: The act of using stock options to buy shares at a predetermined price.

Form 4: A required SEC filing disclosing insider trades by company officers, directors, or major shareholders.

Direct holdings: Shares owned and controlled directly by an individual, not through intermediaries or trusts.

Indirect holdings: Shares owned through another entity, such as a trust or family member, rather than held personally.

Derivative transaction: A trade involving financial contracts whose value is based on an underlying asset, such as stock options.

Weighted average purchase price: The average price paid per share, adjusted for the number of shares bought at each price.

Insider selling: When a company's executive, director, or major shareholder sells shares of their own company.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

