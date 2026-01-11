What Investors Should Know About a $511K Disc Medicine Insider Sale and a 26% Stock Run

Key Points

The chief legal officer of Disc Medicine sold 6,500 shares of the company for $511,472 on Jan. 2.

The sale represented 14.68% of Khara's direct holdings, as reported at the time, reducing his direct ownership from 44,293 to 37,793 shares.

This was a derivative-linked transaction, involving the exercise of vested options and immediate sale of the underlying shares, with no indirect entities or trusts involved.

On Jan. 2, Rahul Khara, the chief legal officer of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON), exercised and immediately sold 6,500 shares in a derivative transaction valued at approximately $511,472, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 6,500 Transaction value $511,471.8 Post-transaction shares (direct) 37,793 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $2.99 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price; post-transaction value based on the Jan. 2 market close.

Key questions

How significant was this transaction relative to Khara's prior activity?

The 6,500-share exercise and sale aligns with the recent median administrative sale size of 7,000 shares, representing 14.7% of direct holdings, which is consistent with the 13.28% median for the past year.

This transaction was a structured, non-discretionary sale of shares acquired through option exercise, rather than an open-market discretionary sale.

Direct holdings declined to 37,793 shares; Khara also reported holding stock options underlying 22,270 shares.

The transaction occurred at a weighted average price of $78.69 per share; over the trailing year, Disc Medicine shares delivered a 26.6% return as of the transaction date.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Jan. 2) $78.69 Market capitalization $2.95 billion Net income (TTM) ($181.11 million) 1-year price change 26.6%

* 1-year price change calculated using Jan. 2, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Disc Medicine, Inc. develops and advances clinical-stage therapeutic candidates targeting hematologic diseases, with a focus on red blood cell biology, heme biosynthesis, and iron homeostasis.

The company operates a biotechnology business model, investing in research and development to bring novel therapies through clinical trials toward regulatory approval and future commercialization.

Primary customers include healthcare providers and institutions treating patients with serious hematologic disorders, particularly those with unmet medical needs in red blood cell and iron regulation.

Disc Medicine, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in innovative treatments for hematologic diseases. Leveraging expertise in red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis, the company is building a portfolio of therapeutic candidates.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale came from a pre-scheduled Rule 10b5-1 plan and followed an option exercise, making it an administrative move rather than a discretionary bet against the business. That context matters because Disc is operating from a position of financial strength. The company ended the third quarter with roughly $616 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, a balance bolstered by an October public offering that extended its cash runway into 2029. Research and development spending rose meaningfully year over year as Disc advanced multiple programs, including preparations for the potential launch of bitopertin following its NDA submission for erythropoietic protoporphyria. These higher operating costs widened losses to $62.3 million for the quarter, but they also reflect execution rather than distress.



Shares have delivered a roughly 26.6% return over the past year, comfortably ahead of the S&P 500’s roughly 18% gain and suggesting investors are already pricing in pipeline progress. After the sale, the executive retained a sizable equity stake and additional vested options, keeping incentives aligned with long-term outcomes.



Ultimately, administrative insider selling against a backdrop of strong liquidity, advancing clinical programs, and market-beating returns does little to undermine the long-term thesis. The bigger variables remain regulatory execution and clinical data delivery over the next 12 to 24 months.

Glossary

Derivative transaction: A trade involving financial instruments whose value is based on an underlying asset, such as stock options.

Exercised options: The act of using the right to buy company shares at a set price, typically granted to employees.

SEC Form 4: A required filing that discloses insider trades of company stock by executives, directors, or large shareholders.

Vested options: Stock options that have met required conditions and are now eligible to be exercised by the holder.

Direct holdings: Shares owned outright by an individual, not through trusts or other indirect entities.

Indirect holdings: Shares owned via trusts, family members, or entities rather than directly by the individual.

Non-discretionary sale: A pre-scheduled or automatic sale of shares, not based on the insider's immediate choice or market timing.

Weighted average price: The average price of shares sold, weighted by the number of shares at each price.

Clinical-stage: Refers to drug candidates currently being tested in human clinical trials but not yet approved for sale.

Hematologic diseases: Disorders related to the blood, such as anemia or clotting conditions.

Heme biosynthesis: The biological process by which the body produces heme, a key component of red blood cells.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



