What Investors Should Know About a 2027 Bond Buy That Strengthens a Multi-Year Income Plan

BCS Wealth Management added 418,591 shares of BSCR in the fourth quarter, with an estimated trade value of about $8.26 million based on average quarterly prices.

Post-purchase, BCS Wealth Management held 800,215 BSCR shares valued at approximately $15.80 million.

The position accounts for approximately 1.6% of reportable AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

On January 23, BCS Wealth Management disclosed a buy of 418,591 shares of the Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR), an estimated $8.26 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a January 23 SEC filing, BCS Wealth Management increased its stake by 418,591 shares in the Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR). The estimated value of shares acquired during the quarter is $8.26 million, based on the average closing price over the period. Meanwhile, the total position value at quarter’s end increased by $8.27 million, reflecting both trading and price changes.

What else to know

The post-trade position represents 1.60% of BCS Wealth Management’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT:VOO: $95,207,702 (9.6% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:SCHX: $36,188,524 (3.7% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:SCHF: $31,538,497 (3.2% of AUM)

NYSE:PG: $27,596,302 (2.8% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:AGG: $24,651,187 (2.5% of AUM)

As of January 23, BSCR shares were priced at $19.70, up abour 1% over the past year. The fund also reported an annualized yield of 4.3%.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $4.42 billion Dividend Yield 4.3% Price (as of 1/23/26) $19.70 1-Year Total Return 6%

ETF snapshot

BSCR’s investment strategy focuses on tracking a portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated investment grade corporate bonds maturing in 2027, providing targeted exposure to a defined maturity year.

The fund's underlying holdings consist primarily of high-quality corporate bonds, with portfolio composition designed to match the maturity and credit criteria of its benchmark index.

Structured as an exchange-traded fund with a transparent, rules-based approach.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF provides investors with a defined-maturity investment vehicle, targeting investment grade corporate bonds set to mature in 2027. The fund's strategy delivers a blend of income generation and principal preservation, appealing to those seeking a laddered bond approach within an ETF structure.



With a sizable asset base and a focus on high-quality issuers, the ETF offers diversification, liquidity, and transparency. Its rules-based methodology and annualized yield position it as a practical choice for institutional and individual investors planning for specific future cash flow needs.

What this transaction means for investors

This 2027 bond purchase does not stand alone. It sits inside a broader ladder that already includes bonds maturing in 2026 and extends through at least 2034, creating staggered liquidity over nearly a decade.



The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF adds a strong rung. It holds 500 investment-grade bonds, carries an effective duration of roughly 1.25 years, and offers an annualized distribution rate of about 4.2%, all while charging a 0.10% expense ratio. The fund is designed to terminate in late 2027 and therein returns principal as holdings mature.



That structure complements the rest of the portfolio. Equities still dominate, with large allocations to broad market ETFs and blue-chip stocks. The bond sleeve plays a different role. By spreading maturities from 2026 through at least 2034, the firm avoids locking capital into a single rate outlook while maintaining predictable cash flow along the way.



For long-term investors, the takeaway is subtle but important. This is not about squeezing extra yield, but about sequencing flexibility. A well-built bond ladder creates optionality, allowing capital to be redeployed gradually as opportunities emerge.

