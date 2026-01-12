What Investors Should Know About a $1.9 Million InterDigital Insider Stock Sale

Key Points

The president and CEO of InterDigital reported a direct sale of 5,950 shares for a total transaction value of approximately $1.9 million, executed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The sale represented 3.36% of Chen's direct holdings, reducing his direct stake to 170,935 shares.

All shares were sold directly; no indirect entities or derivative activity were involved in this filing.

Lawrence Liren Chen, the president and CEO of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC), directly sold 5,950 shares in multiple open-market transactions valued at approximately $1.9 million, as disclosed in a Wednesday SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 5,950 Transaction value $1.9 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 170,935 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $52.9 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($322.27); post-transaction value based on Wednesday's market close ($309.09).

Key questions

How does the transaction impact Lawrence Chen's direct ownership in InterDigital?

Chen's direct position decreased by 5,950 shares, resulting in a post-sale balance of 170,935 shares.

Chen's direct position decreased by 5,950 shares, resulting in a post-sale balance of 170,935 shares. Was this sale conducted through any indirect entities or derivative instruments?

No, the entire transaction involved the direct sale of common stock, with no shares attributed to indirect entities or derivative exercises in this filing.

No, the entire transaction involved the direct sale of common stock, with no shares attributed to indirect entities or derivative exercises in this filing. Does the trade size align with Chen's historical sale pattern?

Yes; the 5,950-share sale matches the recent median for Chen's sell-only transactions (median: 5,950 shares), indicating the transaction was in line with previous activity since July 2024.

Yes; the 5,950-share sale matches the recent median for Chen's sell-only transactions (median: 5,950 shares), indicating the transaction was in line with previous activity since July 2024. What was the market context during the sale period?

The shares were sold at a weighted average price of around $322.27, while InterDigital closed at $309.23 on Wednesday, capping a one-year total return of 68.15% as of the transaction date.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $928.59 million Net income (TTM) $496.78 million Dividend yield 0.9% 1-year price change 68.15%

* 1-year price change calculated using Wednesday as the reference date.

Company snapshot

InterDigital develops and licenses patented wireless, video, and display technologies for use in mobile devices, infrastructure equipment, IoT products, and consumer electronics.

The company generates revenue primarily through licensing intellectual property portfolios to device manufacturers and network operators, leveraging a large base of patents across multiple technology standards.

It serves global customers, including mobile device OEMs, network equipment vendors, and technology companies in the United States, Asia, and Europe.

InterDigital is a technology innovator specializing in wireless communications and video technologies, with a robust patent portfolio supporting 2G through 5G and beyond. The company’s strategy focuses on monetizing its intellectual property through licensing agreements with major industry players. With a strong presence in global markets and a focus on advanced R&D, InterDigital maintains a competitive edge in the evolving landscape of connected devices and wireless standards.

What this transaction means for investors

Chen’s latest sale was executed under a pre-established Rule 10b5-1 plan and closely mirrors his historical selling pattern, both in size and cadence. At roughly 5,950 shares, the sale aligns exactly with his recent median transaction, suggesting continuity rather than a shift in conviction. Importantly, Chen retains more than 170,000 shares outright, meaning he preserves significant exposure to InterDigital’s long-term value creation, particularly relative to this sale size.



That backdrop matters given the company’s recent performance. InterDigital shares delivered a roughly 68% one-year return as of the transaction date, far outpacing the broader market. In its latest earnings report, the company continued to benefit from strong licensing activity tied to 5G and video technologies, reinforcing the durability of its IP monetization strategy despite quarterly volatility.



For investors, this transaction reads as disciplined diversification amid strength, not a reassessment of fundamentals. InterDigital’s core thesis still rests on patent depth, global licensing leverage, and the long runway for connected-device standards.

Glossary

Form 4: A required SEC filing disclosing insider trades of company stock by officers, directors, or large shareholders.

Open-market transaction: The purchase or sale of securities on a public exchange, not through private or pre-arranged deals.

Direct holdings: Shares owned personally by an individual, not through trusts, funds, or other indirect entities.

Indirect entities: Organizations or accounts, such as trusts or family funds, through which an individual may hold shares.

Derivative activity: Transactions involving financial contracts whose value is based on underlying assets, like options or futures.

Ownership stake: The percentage of a company's total shares owned by a particular investor or insider.

Weighted average price: The average price per share in a transaction, weighted by the number of shares at each price.

Insider trading: Buying or selling a company's stock by individuals with access to non-public, material information about the company.

Licensing (intellectual property): Allowing others to use patents or technology in exchange for fees or royalties.

OEM (original equipment manufacturer): A company that produces parts or products used in another company's end products.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.



Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.