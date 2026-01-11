What Investors Should Know About a $163K AnaptysBio Insider Sale

Key Points

The chief medical officer of AnaptysBio sold 3,650 shares for $163,191.50 on Thursday.

The transaction represented 8.0% of Paul Lizzul's direct common stock holdings, reducing his direct stake from 45,738 to 42,088 shares, as reported.

No indirect holdings were involved; the disposition was entirely direct and resulted from an option exercise with immediate sale of a portion of underlying shares.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Paul F. Lizzul, the chief medical officer of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB), reported the direct sale of 3,650 shares of the company for a total consideration of approximately $163,191.50 on Thursday, as disclosed in a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 3,650 Transaction value $163,191.50 Post-transaction shares (direct) 42,088 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $1.84 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($44.71); post-transaction value calculated using Thursday holdings and the trade-date close price.

Key questions

What is the specific derivative context for this transaction?

The transaction involved the exercise of 8,525 options with 3,650 shares immediately sold, while the remainder increased the insider's direct share count.

The transaction involved the exercise of 8,525 options with 3,650 shares immediately sold, while the remainder increased the insider's direct share count. How does the size of this trade compare to prior administrative events?

The 3,650 shares sold exceeds the recent administrative median of 2,227.5 shares.

The 3,650 shares sold exceeds the recent administrative median of 2,227.5 shares. Did this filing affect indirect ownership or related entities?

No, all shares involved were held directly by Paul F. Lizzul, with no indirect positions or trust holdings reported post-transaction.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Thursday) $44.71 Market capitalization $1.24 billion Revenue (TTM) $169.47 million 1-year price change 214.36%

Company snapshot

AnaptysBio develops antibody-based therapeutics targeting inflammation and immuno-oncology, with key programs including imsidolimab, rosnilimab, and ANB032.

The company generates revenue through clinical-stage product development, milestone payments, and licensing agreements with major pharmaceutical partners.

It collaborates with major pharmaceutical partners focused on dermatological and immune-mediated diseases.

AnaptysBio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel antibody therapeutics for inflammatory and immunological conditions. The company leverages strategic collaborations and licensing agreements to advance its pipeline and monetize its intellectual property. With a focused portfolio and partnerships with industry leaders, AnaptysBio aims to address significant unmet medical needs in immunology and inflammation.

What this transaction means for investors

Investors should keep in mind that this was an administrative, sell-to-cover event, per the Form 4’s footnotes. The more durable signal is AnaptysBio’s growing royalty base, expanding buyback capacity, and a strategy increasingly oriented toward returning value while advancing a focused immunology pipeline.



The company ended the third quarter with $256.7 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments, and management said it expected to exit 2025 with roughly $300 million. Then, in November, the board expanded its stock repurchase authorization to $100 million, reinforcing confidence in the durability of royalty inflows and capital flexibility.



Against that backdrop, chief medical officer Paul Lizzul sold 3,650 shares at a weighted average price of $44.71, generating about $163,000. The Form 4 is explicit that the shares were sold solely to cover tax withholding obligations tied to RSU vesting, with no discretionary intent. Further, Lizzul's other sales seem of a similarly modest size, suggesting no broader pattern of consistent, notable sales.

Glossary

Form 4: A required SEC filing disclosing changes in ownership of company securities by insiders.

Insider: An individual with access to non-public company information, such as executives or directors, required to report trades.

Option exercise: The act of converting stock options into shares, typically by purchasing at a set price.

Direct holdings: Shares owned personally by an individual, not through trusts or related entities.

Indirect holdings: Shares held through another entity, such as a trust or family member, rather than directly.

Disposition: The act of selling or otherwise transferring ownership of securities.

Administrative trade: A transaction by company insiders, often for routine or non-investment purposes, such as option exercises.

Milestone payments: Payments received when certain development or regulatory goals are achieved, common in biotech partnerships.

Licensing agreements: Contracts allowing another company to use intellectual property in exchange for fees or royalties.

Clinical-stage: Refers to a company or drug that is being tested in human clinical trials but not yet approved for sale.

Immuno-oncology: A field focused on using the immune system to treat cancer.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 11, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends AnaptysBio. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.