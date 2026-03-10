What Investors Should Know About a $100 Million Bet on This Digital Banking Stock Down 30%

Key Points

Tremblant Capital increased its stake in Q2 Holdings by 1,456,565 shares during the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value rose by $105.02 million, reflecting valuation shift including price movement.

Meanwhile, the post-trade holding stood at 1,813,697 shares valued at $130.88 million.

10 stocks we like better than Q2 ›

On February 17, 2026, Tremblant Capital Group disclosed a buy of 1,456,565 shares of Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO), an estimated $100 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a recent SEC filing, Tremblant Capital Group increased its position in Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) by 1,456,565 shares during the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The estimated value of the shares added was about $100 million based on average closing prices for the quarter. The fund’s stake was valued at $130.88 million at quarter-end, reflecting a net position change of $105.02 million, which includes stock price movement over the period.

What else to know

QTWO now represents 3.34% of Tremblant Capital Group’s 13F reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: SPOT: $140.21 million (3.6% of AUM) NASDAQ: DASH: $134.97 million (3.4% of AUM) NYSE: TKO: $133.90 million (3.4% of AUM) NYSE: QTWO: $130.88 million (3.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: WING: $117.59 million (3.0% of AUM)

As of Tuesday, QTWO shares were priced at $51.26, down about 30% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 20% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Tuesday) $51.26 Market capitalization $3.2 billion Revenue (TTM) $794.81 million Net income (TTM) $52.01 million

Company snapshot

Q2 Holdings offers a suite of cloud-based digital banking solutions, including consumer and commercial banking platforms, security analytics, digital account opening, bill payment, and fraud prevention tools.

The company generates revenue primarily through software-as-a-service (SaaS) subscription fees, implementation services, and value-added financial technology products for financial institutions.

It serves regional and community financial institutions in the United States, targeting banks and credit unions seeking to enhance their digital banking capabilities.

Q2 Holdings is a technology provider specializing in cloud-based digital banking solutions for regional and community financial institutions. It leverages a SaaS-based model to deliver scalable, secure, and customizable platforms that address the evolving needs of its banking clients. Q2's comprehensive product suite and focus on innovation position it as a key partner for institutions pursuing digital transformation in a competitive financial services landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

Like other fintech names, Q2 has had a volatile stretch, with shares skyrocketing during the early pandemic before crashing and trying to pare back losses since. Despite sinking this past year and remaining some 65% off record highs, recent results point to signs why an investor like Tremblant might be stepping in.



Q2 generated about $794.8 million in revenue in 2025, up roughly 14% year over year, with subscription revenue accounting for the bulk of its business and the company posting its second-strongest bookings quarter ever. Subscription annualized recurring revenue climbed to about $780.1 million, also rising 14% year over year, while backlog reached roughly $2.7 billion as banks continued signing long-term digital banking contracts.



And profitability is beginning to follow that growth. Q2 reported GAAP net income of about $52 million for the year after posting a $38.5 million loss in 2024.



Within the broader portfolio, the position also fits a pattern. Tremblant holds several consumer and technology platforms where software platforms capture long-term ecosystem value. So if it saw strength in Q2, it makes sense why it would’ve made such a lofty bet.

Should you buy stock in Q2 right now?

Before you buy stock in Q2, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Q2 wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $530,233!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,119,682!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 955% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 10, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends DoorDash, Q2, and Spotify Technology. The Motley Fool recommends TKO Group Holdings and Wingstop. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.