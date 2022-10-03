What Investors Should Expect of CFOs Serving the SMB Market in a Downturn

By Evgeny Fetisov, CFO, Semrush

Recessions lead to scrutiny of businesses that serve the SMB market. Investors often assume that businesses serving enterprises are better positioned to weather downturns because their customers are larger and more resilient. Meanwhile, they expect companies serving SMBs to feel the pain quickly as their margin-sensitive customers experience that pain, too.

But businesses serving SMBs have their own advantages during a recession. Any individual company’s products and services are likely to be more essential to an SMB’s ability to grow and manage itself. While a company serving enterprises may seem superfluous among dozens of vendors, a company serving SMBs may be the sole provider that helps those SMBs grow, communicate with their customers, or keep track of their finances. Those are indispensable services — even in a recession.

No matter how indispensable a business’ offering is to SMBs, that company’s financial leadership can take a few concrete steps to steward it through a downturn and reassure stockholders. During the present downturn, investors should expect CFOs serving the SMB market to assess the likelihood of churn and adapt strategy accordingly, communicate transparently about challenging outcomes, and take a data-driven approach to inflation.

Assess the probability of a slowdown and adapt accordingly

The first step toward securing the financial health of an organization during a downturn is determining the probability of adverse effects. The typical downturn playbook is to cut costs to protect margins in the event of a slowdown. But the extent to which macroeconomic challenges will hinder the revenue growth and profitability of a business depends on that particular business’ product and customers.

For businesses serving SMBs, the main question is how essential their product is to their customers. If there is high risk the business will experience elevated churn, the CFO needs to prepare the business for scenarios where growth slows substantially. They should be looking at cash reserves and planning for scenarios where they cannot raise additional funding for as many as three years. CFOs should also adjust expenses to match that timeline so that the business can endure until capital markets recover.

If the business is less likely to experience churn, it is advisable to stick to long-term strategy while being as flexible as possible. A recession does not always require drastic strategic change; in fact, a study covered by the Harvard Business Review found that firms that drastically changed strategies to favor cost-cutting in recession did not see a positive effect on revenue or finances. But if the market turns sour, and marketing unit economics are not good, the business should be prepared to pull back on expenses. Businesses with longer-term spending decisions will need to err on the side of caution.

Be transparent about challenging outcomes

In addition to adapting to market conditions based on forecasts, CFOs should be transparent with investors about those forecasts. Leaders should avoid overpromising and under delivering, as investors are unlikely to forget if a business sorely misses expectations. Rather, they should proactively manage investor expectations and explain a range of projected outcomes.

For example, let’s say a CFO’s business has been growing fast for the past few years. Now, they’re seeing early signs of a slowdown. They should model the effects a sustained slowdown would have on the business, develop plans for each of those scenarios, and share those projections with investors. The best a CFO can do is recognize signs of change, use data to model possibilities, prepare for those possibilities, and communicate effectively about them.

Investors should expect businesses serving the SMB market to be even more proactive about the potential ramifications of a slowdown. SMBs may be less resilient than enterprise companies in the face of macroeconomic challenges, so earlier signs of elevated churn or decreased revenue may appear. A study of the 2008 downturn revealed that compared to large enterprises, SMBs suffered sharper hits to growth across sales, fixed investment, and inventory compared to large enterprises, as well as a longer and slower period of recovery. CFOs who identify those challenges, prepare for them, and communicate about them will be best positioned to reassure investors and shepherd their organizations through the storm.

Take a scientific approach to inflation

The third thing investors should expect of CFOs serving the SMB market in the current macroeconomic climate is a scientific approach to inflation. This is top of mind for investors, CFOs, and the SMB customers they serve: a July 2022 survey conducted by the National Federation of Independent Business found that 91% of SMBs report current inflation is having a moderate to substantial impact on their companies. CFOs should be as scientific as possible when it comes to benchmarking inflationary challenges, sector responses to them, and possible business consequences.

Consider a business that operates in regions seeing eight percent inflation. The CFO may need to model how raising wages will impact margins, possibly in the face of slowing growth. How many employees will the business lose if it raises wages 8%, 4%, or not at all? How will each of those scenarios affect margins and performance? What is the optimal wage hike to safeguard retention without unnecessarily eating into profits?

Some of the factors CFOs will need to consider to build this scientific approach include the pace of inflation, cost of living changes, shelter cost growth, unemployment rates, and sector employment trends. CFOs should look to peers to establish a frame of reference. For example, if Google lays off 20% of its workforce, the CFO of a tech company may assume that there’s pressure on tech jobs, informing the aggression of retention measures.

CFOs cannot tackle the challenges a downturn presents to their specific business by automatically following the common wisdom of slashing costs (for example, by cutting paid advertising). So, investors should not be expecting reactionary measures. Rather, they should demand that CFOs serving the SMB market provide transparent performance metrics, model how economic conditions could affect the business, and prepare for a range of likely scenarios. If they do that, CFOs will optimize their businesses’ chances of success, even in adverse markets.

About Evgeny Fetisov

Evgeny is Chief Financial Officer of Semrush. Prior to becoming CFO of Semrush Evgeny had more than 6 years experience as a hands-on CFO of publicly listed companies - Luxoft (LXFT:NYSE ) and Moscow Exchange (MOEX:MOEX). Prior to that he developed private equity and M&A expertise at Da Vinci Capital with deals such as sale of RTS to MICEX for $1.5b as well as investments into B2B procurement platforms. He has extensive capital markets track record with $500m IPO and $500 SPO of MOEX in addition to the executive position at a major stock exchange in the region.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.