What Investors Should Expect from Today's Apple Product Launch

This article isn’t about what products, or changes to existing products, to expect. I leave that area of speculation to those who study such things exclusively. Rather, my area of interest lies in how the market will react to the event, and it is likely to follow a well-worn path that, despite being a repeat of what has happened for several years now, will probably still represent an opportunity for investors.

I have been a contributor here at Nasdaq.com for more than a decade now and there are some stocks that, as a result of that, I have been following closely for a long time. They include big, old tech companies like Microsoft (MSFT), for example, and Intel (INTC), tech darlings like Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), and also some younger, sexier names like Tesla (TSLA). The biggest of them all, though, the one that almost everyone who comes to these pages seems to have an interest in, is Apple (AAPL).

One of the things I have said often during that time is that those that still look at Apple as a tech stock are getting it wrong. Their massive global market share and the stickiness of their customers’ brand loyalty put them closer to the consumer staples sector than tech. That is also true because they no longer offer truly innovative products or changes to existing products very often, if at all. Before you get worked up if you are an Apple fan, that isn’t a criticism, just an observation. In fact, on the basis of “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” it is actually a good thing.

And yet despite that, the media, and even the market, still seems to want to get worked up about product launches from Apple. There will be one today in which the latest iteration of the iPhone will be revealed, and there will be a lot of people there, looking for a reason to get excited. The slightly better camera and slightly faster processor speeds that have become the norm at these events don’t really cut it anymore, so you can expect to read a lot of coverage over the next few days of what will presumably be seen as the most significant change made by Apple for the iPhone 14: its price.

Most of that coverage will consist of dire warnings that this time, they have gone too far. This time, the iPhone will prove to be too expensive. This time, consumers will rebel. Those opinions will be wrong this time as they have always been so far, but they will nonetheless appear, and will even influence markets.

On the above chart, the blue arrows indicate the last two iPhone product announcements, on November 13, 2020, and September 24, 2021. As you can see, on both occasions AAPL fell for several days after the launch, mainly because of that almost ubiquitous worry about the impact of a higher priced iPhone. That analysis, however, ignores two simple things.

First, for most iPhone users, switching brands is unthinkable. They have become completely dependent of the Apple ecosystem and won’t give up Face Time, Apple Maps, the Weather app, Apple Music, or whatever, even if there are viable alternatives available. Second, the actual selling price of an iPhone matters to very few people. Most buy their phones on installment plans with their wireless service provider, and while a $100 or $200 increase in the price of a phone may sound like a lot, adding a few bucks a month to your phone bill in order to upgrade to the latest and greatest iPhone doesn’t.

So, what investors can expect from today’s Apple product launch is exactly what they have been seeing for a few years. The iPhone 14 will be launched with a few tweaks and a new price. Given the inflation over the last year, that price increase from last year’s model will be significant, and that air of negativity will lead to some selling of AAPL.

Past experience, as well as plain common sense, however, indicates that this will simply be a buying opportunity. Once the phones hit the shelves and it once again becomes clear that iPhone demand has virtually no price elasticity, sales will be stronger than anticipated in the sure-to-be revised lower Wall Street estimates, and the stock will bounce back above where it all started, or at the very least, outperform the market. That is what has happened repeatedly over the last few years, and it is likely to play out again over the next few weeks.

