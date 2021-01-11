What Investors Should Expect From CES 2021

This week sees the latest iteration of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which historically has been the place where new product announcements and high-level keynote speeches showcasing the product development pipeline for the short- to mid-term are presented. It’s pretty much an industry who’s who announcing the latest “new new thing” in the consumer electronics space that ranges from smartphones, TVs, wearables, and other connected devices to gaming consoles and software.

It also means investors, who are watching the presidential impeachment ongoings in Washington with one eye will be using their other one to what has usually been a fast and furious CES press release maelstrom.

Over the next few days, we will hear from the likes of AMD (AMD), Intel (INTC), Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA), Samsung (SSNLF), Sony (SNE), GM (GM), T-Mobile (TMUS), and Walmart (WMT) as well as Deere (DE) and Kohler. That’s right, the list includes agricultural equipment company Deere and bathroom, kitchen and lighting company Kohler, which serves to remind us that chips, sensors, displays, and connective technologies have opportunities beyond smartphones and the home, as 5G enables the industrial internet of things (IoT). Data from Statista put the global market for the Internet of Things (IoT) end-user solutions at around $1.6 trillion by 2025, up from $212 billion at the end of 2019.

Smartphones

In years past, CES has seen many new smartphones and TVs being announced, with more features and improving display technologies, as well as new wearable and health-related products. That trend will continue this year and is expected to feature a greater array of not only 5G smartphones but also ones with more affordable price tags – a trend we’ve seen before with 3G and 4G smartphones. Lower prices will drive 5G smartphone volumes and that will benefit companies like Qualcomm (QCOM), Skyworks (SWKS), and Qorvo (QRVO) as well as other companies further down the food chain line such as AXT Inc. (AXTI) and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM).

In addition to 5G, more smartphone models are expected to adopt organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs), which offer better battery dynamics given the emissive nature of the technology. Beneficiaries of that shift include Samsung and LG Display as well as Universal Display (OLED). We could very well see new smartphone form factors being announced, most notably second-generation folding smartphone models similar to the “clamshell” format that was popular with mobile phones.

With his kickoff keynote set for the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 12, Verizon (VZ) Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg is expected to continue the 5G discussion he started at Apple’s iPhone 12 launch event. During that event, Vestberg talked not only about the improvements with 5G in terms of network speed, bandwidth, and latency but also new services enabled by the technology. One such example showcased Verizon’s partnership with the NFL to use sensors, cameras, and other wireless infrastructure inside and outside stadiums to help enable heat-mapping to improve foot traffic in public spaces, as well as boost efficiency of concession stands and vendor kiosks. Investors should expect more such comments from Vestberg as well as similar announcements from other mobile operators such as AT &T (T) and T-Mobile in the coming days.

Televisions

While the notion of what we consider a television (TV) has changed in recent years thanks in part to streaming and apps, TVs will once again be an eyeball draw at CES. The trend has been for thinner and brighter display technologies with higher color resolutions. Here too, OLED technologies have been gaining traction but companies are also expected to announce QLED and MicroLED backed displays as well as 4K and 8K versions. In the past, CES has unveiled extremely high-end TV models (remember Samsung’s $100,000 105” inch TV from a few years ago?), but mass adoption of those features tends to happen over time as more affordable models become equipped with those features. And be sure to check out LG’s transparent TV that is part of its 55” Transparent OLED Smart Bed concept.

Pairing TVs with health and wearables

Connective technologies have had an impact on the TV market imbuing them with app stores and streaming services. According to the latest market analysis from Technavio, the global smart TV market will grow by 293.32 million units during 2020-2024, with an impressive market growth of 21% CAGR during the forecast period. Following Apple’s announced Fitness+ offering that connects and visualizes not only the exercise of choice but health data on the screen of one’s iPhone, iPad or Apple TV connected TV, fitness-related applications will be a new area to watch this year at CES when it comes to TVs. Samsung announced a new 2021 TV called Smart Trainer that lets you attach a webcam to your TV so the Samsung Health app can track your workout progress and offer coaching and encouragement. The company is also looking to compete with Apple’s Fitness+ by connecting Samsung Health enabled devices to Samsung Smart TVs and smartphones.

In addition to these closed-loop offerings, we suspect there could be tie-ups between other companies to offer competing solutions. Companies to watch on that front include Sony (SNE), LG, Panasonic (6752:JP), and Microsoft (MSFT).

Autos

The connected car, as well as electrical vehicles (EVs), were hot topics in 2020 and that is set to continue at CES with the keynote by General Motor’s CEO Mary Barra. During her Tuesday, Jan 12 keynote, Barra is expected to discuss the EV strategy of GM's various brands and how the company is "laying the foundation for an all-electric future." During the December 2020 quarter, GM announced it is investing $27 billion in electric cars that should result in 30 new EVs revealed over the next five years. Reports suggest GM will also preview EV concept vehicles including a plug-in Chevrolet pickup truck.

In addition to GM, given the 2020 International North American Auto Show was canceled and won't occur until late June this year, there is likely to be quite a bit of pent-up automotive industry news be it on the EV front or infotainment and other connective solutions. Several auto accessory companies are slated to debut heads up displays and other features for consumers.

Other products

It wouldn’t be CES if there wasn’t some new announcement about robots while other announcements will focus on gaming, artificial intelligence, WiFi and cellular connectivity, cameras, augmented reality, and virtual reality. Because CES is a consumer-focused event, we’re likely to see these and other technologies benefitting everyday activities such as robot smart vacuums with WiFi and cameras that double as a mobile security system. And we mentioned agricultural tractor company Deere above, and it is expected to introduce an AI and robotics-powered tractor at CES.

From an investor perspective, these technologies will drive incremental chip demand, which bodes well for companies ranging from AMD, Intel, Skyworks, Qualcomm, and Nvidia to chip foundries such as Taiwan Semiconductor and semiconductor capital equipment companies that include Applied Materials (AMAT) and Lam Research (LRCX). There is only some coincidence that as CES 2021 got underway that Samsung announced it will spend ~$30 billion on semiconductor-related capital expenditures in 2021, a whopping 30% increase year over year.

If you’re looking for Apple at CES 2021, don’t bother

When it comes to introducing new products and technologies, both investors and companies look to see what Apple (AAPL) may introduce next. Certainly understandable, but Apple tends to shun CES in favor of its own events and that is once again the case this year. That doesn’t mean there won’t be some Apple-related chatter during CES and given recent reports that Apple may partner with Hyundai for its “Apple Car” it seems that CES happening is set to continue.

Who won’t benefit from CES 2021 this year?

Like many recent events, 2021 CES will be a virtual event, which means instead of 2020’s more than 170,000 attendees and 4,500 exhibitors in 2020, this year's program will be virtual and feature roughly 2,000 vendors in “virtual” exhibitor booths. This means hotel occupancy rates and entertainment spending at Las Vegas hotels such as MGM Resorts (MGM) and Las Vegas Sands (LVS) won’t see the usual January revenue bump associated with the annual event.

