What Investors Need to Understand About FAANG Stocks

It is often said that the term “FANG stocks” was coined by Jim Cramer, the loud, wildly gesticulating face and voice of investing advice at CNBC. That is incorrect. He popularized it, for sure, but it was first used by a writer at his publication The Street, named Bob Lang. It originally stood for Facebook (Then FB: Now META), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), and Google (GOOG: GOOGL). The acronym has since been lengthened in many cases to FAANG by the addition of Apple (AAPL).

Despite all the changes and challenges, and whoever first came up with it, it has for years been considered a useful phrase in that it is shorthand for an otherwise hard to categorize group of stocks. However, the rebranding of Facebook and Google as Meta and Alphabet and the changing stock symbols have made FANG, or FAANG for that matter, a bit anachronistic. So, is it or should it be, still a thing?

The five names that make up FAANG were once pure tech companies but have progressed way beyond that. They now exist in a space that is basically their own: giant tech-like companies that were once disruptors and that have exposure to multiple markets. Meta is a multimedia company these days with successful competitors. Meanwhile, Amazon is more about logistics and real estate than retail, and our dependence on iPhones has turned Apple into a consumer staples company with some degree or resistance to economic ups and downs. Netflix is a TV and movie production company rather than just a delivery service. As for Alphabet, they moved past being just a search engine a long time ago, and their long-term prospects depend on things like autonomous vehicle adoption and the internet of things trend more than how we search the internet.

In short, these are all giant conglomerates that are so hard to categorize that they really do deserve their own category and, in that way, lumping them together as FAANG makes sense.

That doesn’t mean, however, that their fortunes are always closely tied. Their valuations have historically been based on growth, making them subject to mood swings around growth in general, but even that no longer applies. In fact, if you disregard Amazon’s still triple-digit P/E, the others trade at multiples of earnings ranging from 14 to 28 – not exactly the typical growth stock profile. They have become victims of the law of large numbers as used in stock analysis, in that once a company gets past a certain size, growing sales and earnings in percentage terms becomes a lot harder. They are more dependent now on branding and marketing than technical innovation, and as that change has taken place, the FAANG stocks have diverged in terms of performance.

The comparative chart above, with META as the main body, AMZN in green, Apple in light blue, Netflix in red and Alphabet in purple, indicates that these five stocks haven’t really followed each other much over the last five years, resulting in performance over that time ranging from META’s +1% to AAPL’s +319%. Clearly, then, while they have similar characteristics, the stocks that make up FAANG don’t trade as a group. Thet are not like, say oil stocks, or semiconductor companies that tend to move together.

For investors, that is the key thing to remember. When we think of FAANG stocks, we should understand that while they are similar in terms of outgrowing their original industries and styles and now exist in their own category, the similarity ends there. They all have factors that differentiate them in terms of the influences on their stock price. Apple is influenced by semiconductor pricing and consumer strength in China, whereas Amazon is impacted more by the price of oil given their huge fleet of vehicles and airplanes. Add in the fact that the businesses are at different stages in their development and, clearly, while FAANG is still a thing in some ways, investors need to look at each of its components differently and not buy or sell them as a group.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.