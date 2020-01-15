What Investors Need to Know as the House Votes on Impeachment

Today, the House of Representatives will take an historic vote to send two articles of impeachment to the Senate, prompting a trial in that chamber. This will be only the third time in American history that a President has been impeached, so it is undoubtedly significant from a political perspective. But what, if anything, does it mean for investors?

If you had any doubt that impeachment was a political process, not a legal one, the events of the last few weeks should have put them firmly to rest. One would think that House Democrats, having heard the evidence and decided to impeach, would want to get it done as quickly as possible, but that hasn’t been the case. Their assessment is that there are more political points to be gained by dragging out the process. On the other side of the aisle, things are no better. The open admission from leading Republicans that they are on the President’s “team” and that they won’t be impartial in the Senate trial would be totally unacceptable in a legal context. In D.C., however, all the maneuvering and pre-positioning falls under the heading of business as usual.

The upshot of the partisanship is that most believe that neither the outcome of today’s vote nor of the Senate trial is in any doubt. The articles will be sent, and the Senate will acquit. Given that everybody already knows what will happen, or at least thinks they do, why should investors pay any attention?

I guess one could argue that a significant number of Republican Senators could suddenly decide to weigh the evidence in an unbiased manner and a conviction could occur. That legal risk, however, is small enough to be completely ignored, so we come back to the political. The object of this impeachment was never to get a conviction. It was to publicly assert that Donald Trump abused his power by acting in his own self-interest, contrary to the interests of America.

If, and it’s a big if, Democrats in the Senate can make that case convincingly, it will have a much bigger impact on the market than most people believe. That impact, however, will be short-term.

The facts show that, historically, the stock market has done better under Democratic Presidents than Republican, but even historical fact can be overwhelmed by perception, and the perception of traders and investors is quite different. They have repeatedly shown that they prefer the prospect of a Republican so, should Donald Trump’s re-election look less likely as the impeachment evidence is presented, that could trigger a drop in stocks. However, there is little chance that anything about the impeachment trial will change the outcome of the election.

The problem with all of this is that a rational analysis of the trial and its possible effects is almost impossible because rationality and American politics parted ways some time ago. The forty percent or so of the electorate that supports Donald Trump see the whole thing as a hit job on the President and no amount of evidence will change their view, and many Democrats were calling for impeachment well before there was a case. Nobody is about to change their mind.

So, investors should be careful not to read too much into the politics in the coming weeks. Even though there will be revelations and twists and turns in the Senate as the evidence is presented, the drama will be played out to a very small audience in terms of whose vote will be affected come the fall. Given that and the strong underlying economy, if there is any sign of weakness in stocks as the evidence is presented it should be seen as a buying opportunity but otherwise, stay focused on earnings and data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.